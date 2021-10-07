Hero Xpulse 200 4V goes official at Rs. 1.28 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 07, 2021, 07:53 pm

Hero MotoCorp launches Xpulse 200 4V in India

Hero MotoCorp has launched its Xpulse 200 4V adventure motorbike in India. The two-wheeler has an off-road-biased look and is available with a Bluetooth-enabled instrument console as well as an all-LED setup for lighting. Under the hood, it draws power from a BS6-compliant 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, 4-valve engine that generates a maximum power of 18.8hp. Here are more details.

Design

The bike is available in three color options

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, handguards, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, a raised transparent windscreen, and a prominent beak. The bike packs a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an engine cut-off button, all-LED lighting, and rides on wire-spoked wheels. It is available in Trail Blue, Red Raid, and Blitz Blue colors.

Information

It runs on a 19hp, 200cc engine

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V draws power from a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, 4-valve engine that generates 18.8hp of power at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 17.35Nm at 6,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Hero Xpulse 200 4V is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a rider-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

How much does it cost?

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V carries a price-figure of Rs. 1,28,150 (ex-showroom). The bike can be decked up with an optional Rally Kit which includes knobby tires, a flat seat, a new side-stand, and better suspension.