QJMotor Flash 300S cruiser bike goes official in China

QJMotor has introduced its latest cruiser motorcycle, the Flash 300S, at the Chongqing Motor Show in China. It carries a price-tag of around Rs. 2.58 lakh. It offers a muscular built along with a host of electronic riding aids. The bike draws power from a 296cc engine which comes linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design

It tips the scales at 163kg

The QJMotor Flash 300S features a retro-inspired look with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rounded LED headlamp, a rider-only saddle, and side-mounted dual exhausts. It also gets a wide handlebar and rides on 16-inch front and 15-inch rear alloy wheels. In terms of dimensions, the vehicle has a seat height of 715mm and a kerb weight of 163kg.

Information

A 31hp engine fuels the bike

The QJMotor Flash 300S is powered by a 296cc, liquid-cooled V-twin motor that generates 31hp of power and 26Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes are offered for safety

For the rider's safety, the QJMotor Flash 300S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It is unclear if ABS is on offer for improved handling. The suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and twin spring shockers on the rear end.

Information

How much does it cost?

The QJMotor Flash 300S cruiser bike has been priced equivalent to Rs. 2.58 lakh. Its India launch is unlikely since the Chinese automaker has no presence in the country.