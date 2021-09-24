Yamaha commences deliveries of R15 V4 sportbike in India

Yamaha R15 V4, which went official in India earlier this week, is now being delivered to customers. It was launched with a starting price-tag of Rs. 1.67 lakh and is available in standard, M, and MotoGP variants. The two-wheeler comes with a sporty design, updated features, and a 155cc engine that churns out 18.1hp of power. Here's our roundup.

It sports 17-inch alloy wheels

Yamaha R15 V4 has a kerb weight of 142kg

The Yamaha R15 V4 sits on a deltabox frame and features a fully-faired body with a muscular fuel tank, a split-style seat, an upswept exhaust, and an angular headlamp cluster. It also houses a raised transparent windscreen, an LED headlamp, LED DRLs, and an LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity as well as message/call alerts. The two-wheeler rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

An 18hp engine fuels the bike

The Yamaha R15 V4 draws power from a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that delivers 18.1hp of power and 14.2Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety

For the rider's safety, the Yamaha R15 V4 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, and quick shifter. It offers Street and Track riding modes. The suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Yamaha R15 V4: Pricing and availability

The Yamaha R15 V4 starts at Rs. 1.67 lakh for the standard variant and goes up to Rs. 1.79 lakh for the top-spec MotoGP version (both prices, ex-showroom). It has started reaching dealerships and the deliveries are also underway.