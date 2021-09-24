Hero Xpulse 200 4V spied testing in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 24, 2021, 04:58 pm

Hero Xpulse 200 4V will have a 4-valve system

Hero MotoCorp is reportedly readying a new version of the Xpulse 200, called the Xpulse 200 4V. In the latest development, the upcoming bike has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing some of its details. The Xpulse 200 4V will come with a 4-valve system and a new paint scheme. It will run on the same 199.6cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design

It will sport a Bluetooth-enabled LCD console

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V will feature an updated paint job, a sculpted fuel tank with a '4-valve' sticker, a single-piece seat, a pillion grab rail, and an upswept exhaust. It will also house an LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an LED headlight, and an LED taillight. The motorcycle will ride on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels.

Information

Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed gearbox

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V will be fueled by the same 199.6cc engine that is present on the current model. It generates 17.8hp/16.45Nm and comes linked to a 5-speed gearbox. However, a better output is expected on the 4V version.

Safety

Single-channel ABS will be offered for safety

As for the rider's safety, the Hero Xpulse 200 4V will likely be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling. The suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a rider-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

How much will it cost?

The official pricing of Hero Xpulse 200 4V will be announced at the time of the launch, which is likely to happen in the coming weeks. It will carry a premium of around Rs. 5,000-8,000 over the current model which costs Rs. 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom).