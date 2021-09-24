Seventh-generation Suzuki WagonR may debut in Japan this December

2022 Suzuki WagonR could be launched in December this year

Auto giant Suzuki is expected to launch the new-generation model of its WagonR in Japan in December this year. It is rumored to receive a major redesign on front and come with new alloy wheels, revamped taillights, and an updated cabin with new-age features. The vehicle will be fueled by a 658cc in-line 3-cylinder engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It will sport a new grille

The new Suzuki WagonR will be based on the HEARTECT platform and feature a boxy stance with a sculpted bonnet, a single chrome-slat grille, a blacked-out air dam, and new headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by black B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. A window washer, defogger, and updated taillamps will be available on the rear section.

Information

Two transmission options will be offered

The upcoming Suzuki WagonR will reportedly draw power from a 658cc, in-line, 3-cylinder engine. A mild-hybrid variant will also be on offer. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

It will offer a touchscreen infotainment unit

The 2022 Suzuki WagonR will offer a spacious cabin with a new upholstery, an updated steering wheel, automatic climate control, and parking sensors. It will also house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the car should have multiple airbags, an emergency stop signal, hill-hold control, and a parking camera.

Information

How much will it cost?

The official pricing information of the next-generation Suzuki WagonR in Japan will be announced at the time of its launch. For reference, the current-generation model costs JPY 1,421,200 (roughly Rs. 9.49 lakh).