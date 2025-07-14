By the numbers: Sinner-Alcaraz rivalry in finals (ATP Tour)

World number one, Jannik Sinner beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to win the 2025 Wimbledon title on July 13. The Italian star won the epic men's singles final 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court. Sinner denied Alcaraz his third consecutive Wimbledon title. Notably, the two stars have already clashed in three tournament finals this year. Have a look at this 'finale' rivalry.

H2h record Overall head-to-head record Despite losing the Wimbledon final, Alcaraz has an 8-5 lead over Sinner in the ATP head-to-head series. Barring the first two matches between the two, they have clashed in either quarter-finals, semi-finals, or finals of a tournament. Sinner and Alcaraz have been neck-to-neck at Grand Slams, with the latter having a slender 5-4 lead. Alcaraz also leads 4-1 in Masters 1000 tournaments.

Finals Sinner vs Alcaraz in tournament finals (1/2) Sinner and Alcaraz have clashed in a total of five tournament finals. The former, in 2022, beat Alcaraz in Umag final - 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1. Their next clash in a tournament final came in 2024. Alcaraz won the final in Beijing - 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3). Earlier this year, the Spaniard won the Rome Masters after winning the final 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Finals Sinner vs Alcaraz in tournament finals (2/2) In June this year, Alcaraz won the French Open after beating Sinner in a final for the ages. The Spaniard saved three match points to win 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2). However, Sinner avenged the loss by winning the Wimbledon final against Alcaraz. He snapped Alcaraz's 20-match unbeaten run at Wimbledon. The latter won two successive Wimbledon titles (2023 and 2024).