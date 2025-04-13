What's the story

Carlos Alcaraz has climbed atop the ATP Live Race to Turin, overtaking his rival Jannik Sinner.

This happened after Alcaraz made it to the final of the 2025 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Meanwhile, Sinner is serving a three-month suspension and is absent from this tournament.

The Spaniard's path to the final included wins over Francisco Cerundolo, Daniel Altmaier, and Arthur Fils before he met Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the semi-finals.