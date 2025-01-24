What's the story

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic was forced to retire from his semi-final match against Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open on Friday, January 24.

The shocking withdrawal came after Djokovic who was carrying an injury from his quarter-final match lost the first set 7-5 to Zverev.

The abrupt end to his tournament run was met with boos from spectators, prompting a response from the athlete.

In a press conference, Djokovic questioned the crowd's understanding of his situation.