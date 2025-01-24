Novak Djokovic responds to crowd boos over injury retirement
What's the story
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic was forced to retire from his semi-final match against Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open on Friday, January 24.
The shocking withdrawal came after Djokovic who was carrying an injury from his quarter-final match lost the first set 7-5 to Zverev.
The abrupt end to his tournament run was met with boos from spectators, prompting a response from the athlete.
In a press conference, Djokovic questioned the crowd's understanding of his situation.
Crowd response
Djokovic responds to crowd's reaction post-retirement
After his retirement, Djokovic was greeted with boos from the crowd. In return, he offered a sarcastic 'thumbs up' to the audience.
Meanwhile, Zverev, his opponent and a first-time Australian Open finalist, stepped in and requested the crowd to not boo Djokovic.
However, the Serbian star spoke about this incident during a post-game press conference.
Empathy expressed
Djokovic empathizes with disappointed fans
During a press conference, Djokovic said he understood the crowd's disappointment.
He said spectators had paid for tickets hoping for a thrilling match, which they didn't get because of his injury.
"I don't know what to say. People have come, they paid for the tickets expecting a great match and a big fight, which they didn't get," he said.
Understanding questioned
Djokovic questions crowd's understanding of his situation
Djokovic further said that while he was trying to understand the crowd's perspective, he wasn't sure if they were doing the same for him.
"I am doing my best to understand them, but I am not sure whether they understand me or if they even want to understand me," he said.
Meanwhile, he also stressed on his knowledge of his body and its limits, and chose not to elaborate further on this topic.
Response given
Djokovic responds to McEnroe's comments on his injury
When asked about John McEnroe's comments that people shouldn't be misled by his injury struggles during the quarter-final matchup against Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic said it's always easier to judge and criticize than understand.
"To be honest, I haven't seen these comments, so I can't say more. What I can say is that it's always easier to judge and criticize than to understand," he said.
Future uncertain
Djokovic hints at possible end of Australian Open participation
Djokovic hinted this could be his last appearance in Melbourne for the Australian Open.
He said he might have continued to play had he won the set but wondered if it would have been worth it.
Despite being "upset and disappointed," Djokovic said he would cheer for Zverev as the German eyes his first Grand Slam title after two final defeats.
Additionally, this was the second time Djokovic has lost via retirement at the Australian Open.