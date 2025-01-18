What's the story

Elena Rybakina has made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open 2025, after a thrilling win over Dayana Yastremska.

The match, played at John Cain Arena on Saturday, January 18, saw Rybakina win with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-4.

Despite sustaining an injury that forced a medical timeout in the first set, she kept her cool and outperformed her Ukrainian opponent.

Rybakina will hope to make it count from here.