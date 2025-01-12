Andy Murray aims to make Novak Djokovic the 'greatest athlete'
What's the story
Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray believes his coaching could help Novak Djokovic become "the best athlete of all time."
Murray's comments come after he moved from being a player to Djokovic's coaching team in November last year.
The Scottish tennis legend had called the shift "strange" at first, but is now set for his first match as a coach at the Australian Open.
Coaching debut
Murray to coach Djokovic in Australian Open
Murray will make his coaching debut when Djokovic, a 10-time Australian Open champion and also 37, takes on Nishesh Basavareddy, a young American player in the first round of 2025 Australian Open.
Djokovic enters the year's first Grand Slam as the seventh seed, having failed to win a major title last year.
However, he did clinch an elusive Olympic gold medal in Paris.
Coaching strategy
Observations and goals for Djokovic's performance
Murray, who clinched successive gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, observed that "there was at times a little bit missing" in Djokovic's matches last season.
He hopes to rekindle the Serbian star's motivation after his Olympic win.
"He achieved the last thing that he felt like he needed to at the Olympics. So for me and his team, it's about trying to find that motivation to keep going and pushing for more," Murray said.
Rivals
Murray talks about Djokovic's hunger
Murray believes Djokovic has all what it takes to face the incumbent stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.
"But I think, if he can go out as a 38, 39-year-old and win more slams and beat Alcaraz and (Jannik) Sinner in big matches, he's got a claim to be the best athlete of all time, and I think that's exciting for me and his team to be part of that."