In what was a stunning first-round fixture at the Australian Open, 35-year-old tennis veteran Kei Nishikori made an incredible comeback.

Despite being two match points down against Brazil's Thiago Monteiro, Nishikori turned the tide in a nail-biting five-set match.

He came back from two sets down to win a hard-fought men's singles battle 4-6, 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-2, 6-3.

