Australian Open: Kei Nishikori attains feats with another five-set win
In what was a stunning first-round fixture at the Australian Open, 35-year-old tennis veteran Kei Nishikori made an incredible comeback.
Despite being two match points down against Brazil's Thiago Monteiro, Nishikori turned the tide in a nail-biting five-set match.
He came back from two sets down to win a hard-fought men's singles battle 4-6, 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-2, 6-3.
Here are the key stats.
Mental strength
Nishikori's resilience and determination shine through
Nishikori admitted that it was a mental battle for him, and he almost gave up.
"I almost gave up at match point," said Nishikori after his win. "He was playing very good and was on a roll. But I somehow fought through."
Despite being on the verge of defeat, his never-say-die spirit and determination made him fight through adversity and win this over four-hour long battle.
Feats
Nishikori attains these feats
As per Opta, Nishikori has now won eight of the nine five-setters played at the Australian Open. He has lost only to Swiss ace Roger Federer in 2017.
Nishikori has also become only the fourth former Grand Slam finalist in the Open Era to defeat a qualifier from two sets down at the Australian Open. He is the first such player since Lleyton Hewitt in 2007.
Meanwhile, he is 29-8 in career ATP Tour 5-setters.
Career challenges
Nishikori's journey marked by resilience amid injuries
Nishikori's career has been a testament to his resilience.
He had achieved a career-high ranking of number four and become the first Asian man to reach a Grand Slam singles final (2014 US Open). However, a major hip surgery and an ankle issue plagued his career.
Notably, Nishikori had reached his first final in six years at the Hong Kong Open earlier this month, showing his determination to find his feet and compete at the highest level.