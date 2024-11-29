Summarize Simplifying... In short Tennis star Iga Swiatek received a one-month ban after testing positive for a banned substance, trimetazidine, found in a sleep aid.

The suspension was briefly lifted after a credible explanation for the contamination was provided, but she still missed three events.

Tennis star Iga Swiatek handed one-month ban: Here's why

By Parth Dhall 02:42 pm Nov 29, 202402:42 pm

What's the story Tennis star Iga Swiatek has been suspended for a month after testing positive for a banned substance. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) confirmed that the substance was detected in her urine sample due to contaminated medication she had consumed. This is the second high-profile doping case in tennis this year after Jannik Sinner. Here are further details.

Doping details

Swiatek's doping case: A look at the details

As per reports, Swiatek tested positive for a banned substance in a separate test on August 12, just 10 days after her final match at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The substance identified was trimetazidine (TMZ), a prohibited heart medication that had "contaminated a sleep aid" called melatonin. This sleep aid was purchased by Swiatek's psychologist from a Polish pharmacy where it is sold as medicine.

Suspension impact

Swiatek's suspension and career impact

Swiatek was provisionally suspended in September, post the US Open. However, the suspension was lifted as she quickly provided a credible explanation for the contamination, which was backed by tests conducted by ITIA. During her provisional suspension period, Swiatek missed three events - the China Open (Beijing), Korea Open and the Wuhan Open - but had attributed her absence to 'personal reasons.'

Suspension period

Swiatek's remaining suspension period

The ITIA and Swiatek have agreed on a one-month suspension for the doping incident. She has been credited with time already served, amounting to 22 days. This leaves eight days of her suspension still to be served, which she will do so now despite the season having ended. Swiatek was able to participate in both the WTA Finals and Billie Jean King Cup during this time.