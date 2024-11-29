Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Delhi's diverse bowling attack challenged Manipur, despite a strong partnership from Manipur's Rex Singh and Ahmed Shah.

Delhi won the match by four wickets

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Delhi captain uses all 11 bowlers

By Parth Dhall 02:35 pm Nov 29, 2024

What's the story In a first, Delhi's captain Ayush Badoni used as many as 11 bowling options in the 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Manipur. The unusual strategy was adopted during made it a first in the history of T20 cricket. The decision came after Manipur set a score of 120 for 8, with their team struggling at 41 for six.

Match details

Manipur's recovery; Delhi's bowling performance

Manipur's captain Rex Singh (23) and wicket-keeper Ahmed Shah (32) did manage to stabilize their innings with a 52-run partnership for the seventh wicket. However, Delhi's diverse bowling attack proved challenging. Notably, Mayank Rawat bowled an expensive spell for Delhi, conceding 31 runs in three overs as Shah hit him for 3 sixes. Wicketkeeper-batter Aryan Arana conceded 14 runs from his only over, while Aryan Rana and Himmat Singh gave away 10 and 11 runs, respectively.

Tournament progress

Delhi's successful chase and unbeaten streak

Chasing Manipur's total , Delhi registered a five-wicket win, courtesy opener Yash Dhull's unbeaten half-century (59 not out). Despite a poor start at 44 for four wickets down, Dhull stood firm and stitched important partnerships with Mayank Rawat and Aryan Rana. With this win, Delhi remain unbeaten in the tournament, having earlier defeated Jammu & Kashmir by 35 runs and Haryana by six wickets.