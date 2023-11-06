Riyan Parag likely to receive call-up for Australia T20Is: Report

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:57 pm Nov 06, 202301:57 pm

Young all-rounder Riyan Parag is in line to receive his maiden Team India call-up. As per Times of India, the Assam cricketer is likely to get selected for the five-match home T20I series against Australia, starting on November 23, just after the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Notably, Parag set the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on fire with his all-round show.

Here is what the source said

"Parag has been performing consistently in domestic cricket this season. It's hard to ignore his all-round performances. To add to his worth, he's also an excellent fielder," a source said, as per TOI. Notably, most of the first-choice players are likely to be rested for the Australia series. Hence, many fresh faces might get a chance including Parag.

Most runs in SMAT 2023

Though Assam could not go past the semi-final stage in SMAT 2023, Parag impressed many with his consistent performances. With 510 runs in 10 matches at an average of 85.00 and an incredible strike rate of 182.79, Parag is currently the leading run-getter in the tournament. The tally includes seven half-centuries with 76* being his best score.

His run with the ball

Riyan was also been in sublime form with the ball. He snapped up 11 wickets at an average of 24.54. Interestingly, he finished as Assam's second-highest wicket-taker, only behind Akash Sengupta (12). The tally includes an economy rate of 7.29. 3/9 read his best figures in the competition.

Riyan was on song in the Deodhar Trophy

Riyan was on song in the Deodhar Trophy as well, India's 50-over tournament. With 354 runs at 88.50, Parag finished as the highest run-getter. His strike rate of 136.68 was the highest among batters with at least 60 runs. While he hammered 23 maximums, no other batter could even hit 15. He also snapped 11 wickets across five matches.

A look at his T20 numbers

The 21-year-old Parag, who has played 98 T20s, has raced to 2,043 runs. He averages 30.04 and has a strike rate of 142.17. The tally includes as many as 18 half-centuries. Riyan also has 41 wickets in the format 29.39. He represents Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). 600 of his runs have come in IPL at 16.22.