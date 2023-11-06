Decoding India's biggest wins in ICC Cricket World Cup

By Gaurav Tripathi

India demolished South Africa in Kolkata to record their eighth successive win in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Men in Blue successfully defended 326, bowling the Proteas out for 83. While Virat Kohli scored his 49th ODI ton, Ravindra Jadeja took five wickets. Meanwhile, here we decode India's biggest World Cup victories in terms of runs.

When India demolished Namibia

India tamed Namibia in the 2003 World Cup match in Pietermaritzburg. Batting first in the duel, Sourav Ganguly's men finished at 311/2 as Sachin Tendulkar slammed a majestic 152. Skipper Ganguly also contributed with a ton, scoring 112. In reply, Namibia were folded for 130 to hand India an 181-run win. Yuvraj Singh claimed four wickets in that duel.

The thumping win against Sri Lanka

India were all over a strong Sri Lankan unit in the 2003 WC match in Johannesburg. Tendulkar's 97 and Virender Sehwag's 66 helped the Men in Blue post 292/6 in their 50 overs. In reply, SL looked nowhere near the hunt as they were skittled out for just 109, losing by 183 runs. Pacers Javagal Srinath and Ashish Nehra scalped four wickets apiece.

The big win over South Africa

India's 243-run triumph over SA occupies the third place on this list. Kohli, who scored 101*, was very well complimented by Shreyas Iyer, who scored 77 on a tricky Kolkata surface. Chasing 327 for victory, Temba Bavuma's men lost wickets at regular intervals and were folded for 83. As mentioned, Jadeja starred with a fifer.

When India scripted history against Bermuda

The 2007 event saw India become the first team to score 400-plus in a WC match. Sehwag starred with a 119-run knock as India posted 413/5 in their 50 overs against Bermuda in Port of Spain. Ganguly made 89 in that duel. Bermuda could not put up a solid fight and were all out for 156. India won by 257 runs.

The 302-run win over Sri Lanka

India hammered Sri Lanka in Match 33 of the ongoing event in Mumbai. Rohit Sharma's men posted a mammoth 357/8 in 50 overs. The likes of Shubman Gill, Kohli, and Iyer chipped in with crucial half-centuries. In response, SL were bundled out for 55 and lost by 302 runs. India recorded the second-largest World Cup win in terms of runs.