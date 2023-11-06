Sri Lanka Cricket Board sacked following WC thrashing against India

Nov 06, 2023

In what can be called a shocker, Sri Lanka's Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe has sacked the national cricket board. The same was confirmed in a statement on Monday (November 6). The sacking came days after the side's humiliating defeat against India in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Former SL skipper Arjuna Ranatunga has been named chairman of a new interim board.

New committee formed for SL cricket

"Sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe has formed an interim committee for Sri Lanka Cricket," the statement said. A seven-member panel has been formed for the interim board which includes a retired supreme court judge and a former board president. Notably, the move came a day after the board's second-highest officer, secretary Mohan de Silva, quit.

Ranasinghe had asked SLC members to resign

Sri Lanka were bundled out for 55, the fourth-lowest World Cup total in history, while chasing India's 358 in Mumbai last week. Following the humiliating 302-run defeat, Ranasinghe publicly demanded the entire board's resignation. He had stated that SLC officials had no moral or ethical right to remain in office. Notably, Ranasinghe has been at loggerheads with SLC for months over allegations of corruption.

Ranasinghe writes to ICC

Notably, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has rules against political interference in the sport. Hence, Ranasinghe wrote to the apex body, requesting for support and understanding. "Sri Lanka Cricket has been besieged with complaints of player disciplinary issues, management corruption, financial misconduct, and match-fixing allegations," Ranasinghe said in the letters, released to Sri Lankan media.

SL's poor campaign in the WC

SL, who are without the services of several key players due to injuries, have just two wins in seven games. They are virtually out of the semi-final race and are fighting for a top-eight finish to qualify for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. However, one of their two victories came against defending champions England. The other came against the Netherlands.