New Zealand post the highest World Cup total against Pakistan

1/12

Sports 4 min read

New Zealand post the highest World Cup total against Pakistan

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:00 pm Nov 04, 202303:00 pm

Rachin Ravindra scored his third century of the event.

New Zealand have hammered a massive 401/6 against Pakistan in match number 35 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Bengaluru. While the in-form Rachin Ravindra scored his third century of the event, skipper Kane Williamson scored 95 on return. Notably, this is NZ's highest WC total and also the highest total against Pakistan in the tournament. Here are further details.

2/12

A fiery display from NZ

NZ were off to a sensational start as openers Ravindra and Devon Conway added 68 runs for the first wicket before the latter departed for 35. Ravindra then joined forces with Williamson as the duo added 180 runs for the second wicket. Daryl Mitchell (29), Mark Chapman (39), and Glenn Phillips (41) added the finishing touches as the Kiwis posted a mammoth score.

3/12

Ravindra joins these names

Ravindra ended up scoring 108 off 93 balls. The southpaw became the first Kiwi batter to slam three centuries in ODI World Cups. Ravindra now has five 50-plus scores in the ongoing event, the joint-most for a Kiwi batter in a WC edition (100s: 3, 50s: 2). He has joined Martin Crowe (1992) and Scott Styris (2007).

4/12

Third Kiwi batter to get this feat

Ravindra has raced to 523 runs in this WC at 74.71. Williamson (578 in 2019) and Martin Guptill (547 in 2015) are the other Kiwi batters with 500-plus runs in a WC edition. Meanwhile, England's Jonny Bairstow (532 in 2019) is the only other batter to muster 500-plus runs in his debut WC. Ravindra has now compiled 712 runs in 20 ODIs at 47.46.

5/12

Most WC runs for NZ

Williamson hammered a solid 95 off 79 balls. With his 11th run, Williamson became the third Kiwi batter to accomplish 1,000 WC runs. He joined greats like Stephen Fleming (1,075) and Ross Taylor (1,002). He later overtook Fleming's tally to become NZ's highest run-getter at the event. Playing his 25th WC game, Williamson has completed 1,084 runs at 63.76 (50s: 5, 100s: 2).

6/12

Fifth-most runs for NZ in ODIs

Williamson has now raced to 6,727 runs from 163 ODIs at an average of 48.74. The tally includes 13 centuries and 44 fifties with 148 being his best score. He is NZ's fifth-highest run-getter in the format. Notably, NZ were the runners-up in the last two ODI World Cups (2015 and 2019). Williamson played an instrumental role in both campaigns.

7/12

1,000 ODI runs in 2023 for Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell has accomplished 1,000 ODI runs in 2023. Mitchell entered the game, requiring two runs to get the mark. He ended up scoring 29 off 18 balls (4 fours, 1 six). Mitchell took 24 games to accomplish the 1,000-run mark in ODIs this year (1,027). He has four hundreds and three fifties this year. Meanwhile, the batter averages 48.90 this year.

8/12

Mitchell averages 50 in ODIs

Mitchell has been a vital part of NZ's ODI team since his debut in the format in 2021. The dasher owns 1,400 runs at 50. The tally includes five half-centuries and as many tons. The New Zealand batter has 176 runs at home and 927 runs away from home (home of opposition). At neutral venues, he owns 245 runs.

9/12

100 ODI wickets for Hasan

Hasan Ali, who finished with 1/82 in 10 overs, has become the sixth-fastest Pakistan bowler to accomplish 100 wickets in ODI cricket. Hasan took 66 matches to complete a century of ODI wickets. He became the 22nd Pakistan bowler to get the milestone. While his economy rate is 5.81, Hasan's average is 30.84. He owns four ODI fifers.

10/12

Most expensive WC spell by a Pakistan bowler

Shaheen Afridi returned with 0/90 in 10 overs. These are the most expensive figures by a Pakistan bowler in a WC match. The pacer overtook Hasan's bowling figures of 1/84 against India in Manchester in the 2019 ODI World Cup. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf now holds the second place on this unwanted list, having finished with 1/85 in the match.

11/12

Second-highest WC partnership for NZ

Williamson and Ravindra's 180-run stand is now NZ's second-highest partnership in ODI WCs. Ravindra and Conway's unbeaten 273-run partnership against England in the tournament opener occupies the first place. The NZ duo also recorded the second-highest WC partnership against Pakistan. They are only behind Australia's Mitchell Marsh and David Warner's 259-run stand earlier in the tournament.

12/12

Highest WC total against Pakistan

As mentioned, New Zealand posted the highest WC total against the Men in Green. They displaced Australia, who posted 367/9 against Babar Azam's team a few days back. Meanwhile, the Kiwis have crossed the 400-run mark for the first time in World Cups. Overall, NZ slammed the sixth-highest total in WC history. This is the second 400-plus score in the ongoing event.