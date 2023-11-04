Daryl Mitchell races past 1,000 ODI runs in 2023

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:27 pm Nov 04, 202301:27 pm

Mitchell has truly been in sublime form this year (Source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell has accomplished 1,000 ODI runs in 2023. He got the feat against Pakistan in match number 35 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru. Mitchell entered the game, requiring two runs to get the mark. He ended up scoring 29 off 18 balls (4 fours, 1 six). Here we look at his stats.

First New Zealand batter with this feat in 2023

Mitchell took 24 games to accomplish the 1,000-run mark in ODIs this year (1,027). He has four hundreds and three fifties this year. Meanwhile, the batter averages 48.90 this year. Mitchell is the first Kiwi to achieve this milestone this year. India's Shubman Gill (1,426) and Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka (1,108) are the top two scorers this year in ODIs.

Mitchell averages 50 in ODIs

Mitchell has been a vital part of NZ's ODI team since his debut in the format in 2021. The dasher owns 1,400 runs at 50. The tally includes five half-centuries and as many tons. The New Zealand batter has 176 runs at home and 927 runs away from home (home of opposition). At neutral venues, he owns 245 runs.

Mitchell's form in the 2023 WC

Mitchell has raced to 62.50 runs in the ongoing World Cup. He is his side's second-highest scorer after Rachin Ravindra (523). The 32-year-old scored 130 against India. The swashbuckler scored an unbeaten 89 against Bangladesh before that. Mitchell returned with 48 on his debut WC innings against the Netherlands. In his last two games, he scored 24 and 54 versus SA and AUS, respectively.