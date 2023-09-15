Who is Sri Lanka's match-winner Charith Asalanka? Decoding his stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 15, 2023 | 10:33 am 2 min read

Sri Lanka are through to the finals of the 2023 Asia Cup with a thrilling two-wicket win over Pakistan (DLS method) in their last Super Fours game. Charith Asalanka delivered the goods for them with an unbeaten 47-ball 49 (3 fours, 1 six). The southpaw smashed six runs off the last two balls to take his side over the line. Here are his stats.

A timely contribution from Asalanka

Chasing the revised target of 252 in 42 overs, SL were 177/3 when Asalanka arrived. He played some attacking shots early on, keeping the required run rate in control. However, the sudden loss of four wickets ignited Pakistan's hopes. Asalanka, nevertheless, kept his calm as SL crossed the line off the final ball. 33 of SL's final 44 runs came from Asalanka's willow.

His run in the ongoing tournament

Asalanka has indeed been instrumental to SL's run in the ongoing competition. He scored a vital 62* in Sri Lanka's opener against Bangladesh. He then contributed with 36 versus Afghanistan, 10 versus Bangladesh, and 22 versus India before playing the delightful knock against Pakistan. With his part-time off-spin, he also claimed a four-wicket haul against India (4/18).

Second-most ODI runs for SL since debut

Only opener Pathum Nissanka (1,324) has scored more ODI runs for SL since Asalanka's debut in the format. Asalanka has batted at number five in 32 of his 35 ODI innings, accumulating 1,248 runs at 46.22. Among SL batters with at least 1,000 runs at number five, only Angelo Mathews (51.08) boasts a higher average.

His T20I and Test numbers

Asalanka has also featured in 37 T20Is, garnering 823 runs at 24.94. While the tally includes four fifties, his strike rate reads 122.84. With 231 runs at 46.20, he was SL's highest run-getter at the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup (SR: 147.13). The left-handed batter has also featured in three Tests, managing just 88 runs at 14.67.

Do you know?

Notably, Asalanka was a part of SL's 2016 ICC Under-19 World Cup squad. With 276 runs in six games at 46, he finished as Sri Lanka's highest run-getter in the event. Overall, he scored the sixth-most runs in the tournament.

Asalanka races to 1,272 ODI runs

The 26-year-old Asalanka has been a vital part of SL's white-ball teams since his international debut in June 2021. He has now raced to 1,272 runs in 40 ODIs at 42.4 with his strike rate being 89.33. The tally includes nine tons and a solitary hundred (110 versus Australia). Overall in List A cricket, he has hammered 2,912 runs in 92 matches at 42.20.

