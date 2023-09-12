Rohit Sharma becomes sixth Indian with 10,000 ODI runs: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall September 12, 2023 | 03:39 pm 2 min read

Rohit Sharma is the second-fastest to 10,000 ODI runs

Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team captain, has completed 10,000 runs in One Day Internationals. The 36-year-old reached this landmark with his 22nd run in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four encounter against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Notably, Rohit is the sixth Indian player to touch the 10,000-run mark in the format. He is the second-fastest to this feat.

Why does this story matter?

Rohit is arguably one of the finest openers, and his records state the same. In ODIs, he has been brilliant in particular due to his ability to play marathon knocks. Notably, Rohit was primarily a middle-order batter in the initial phase of his international career. His fortunes changed after he started to open in 2013. The swashbuckler has now reached 10,000 ODI runs.

Rohit enters this elite list

Rohit has become the sixth Indian and 15th player overall to enter the 10,000-run club. Among Indians, he has joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Virat Kohli (13,000-plus), Sourav Ganguly (11,363), Rahul Dravid (10,889), and MS Dhoni (10,773). Kohli is the only active player with more ODI runs than the Indian skipper. Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal (8,143) trails him in this regard.

Second-fastest to 10,000 ODI runs

Rohit has become the second-fastest to 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. He reached this feat in his 241st innings. Rohit broke the record of Tendulkar, who took 259 innings for this mark. Kohli tops this list, having taken just 205 innings.

A look at his ODI career

Rohit, who made his international debut, has completed 10,000 ODI runs in his 248th appearance. As of now, he averages over 48 in the format. His tally of 30 ODI tons is only third to compatriots Kohli (46) and Tendulkar (49). He also has 48 fifties under his belt in the format. Rohit is the only batter with multiple ODI double-tons (three).

Rohit owns these Asia Cup records

In the match against Nepal, Rohit surpassed Kumar Sangakkara (1,075) to become the second-highest run-scorer in the Asia Cup (ODIs and T20Is combined). However, Kohli surpassed Rohit in the game against Pakistan. Over 880 of Rohit's runs have come in ODIs. Rohit also holds the record for smashing the most fifty-plus scores (11) in the Asia Cup (ODIs and T20Is combined) among Indians.

