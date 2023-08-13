Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes 4th-youngest half-centurion for India in T20Is: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 13, 2023 | 09:18 am 2 min read

Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 84 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has arrived at the international stage and how. On Saturday (August 13), he smoked a match-winning half-century in the fourth T20I against West Indies. Standing in just his second T20I, he scored an unbeaten 84 off 51 balls (11 fours, 3 sixes). The southpaw also became India's fourth-youngest half-centurion in T20Is. Here are further details.

A dominating knock from Jaiswal

Chasing 179 in Lauderhill, Florida, India had no troubles whatsoever as openers Shubman Gill (77) and Jaiswal displayed an exhibition of big-hitting. The latter, who could only manage one on his T20I debut, played a range of shots and remained unbeaten till the end. Meanwhile, Gill and Jaiswal stitched a record 165-run opening partnership. India hence crossed the line with three balls to spare.

Fourth youngest Indian with a T20I fifty

As mentioned, Jaiswal, at the age of 21 years and 227 days, became India's fourth youngest half-centurion in T20Is. Rishabh Pant (21 years, 38 days), Tilak Varma (20 years, 271 days), and Rohit Sharma (20 years, 143 days) are ahead of him in this regard. Notably, Tilak's fifty came in the second game of the ongoing series.

Yashasvi-Gill stitch this partnership record

The duo of Jaiswal and Gill has posted the joint-second-highest partnership for India in T20Is. Their 165-run stand saw them equal Rohit and KL Rahul, who added 165 runs versus Sri Lanka in 2017. India's best stand in T20Is is 176 between Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda versus Ireland in 2022 (second wicket).

A breakthrough IPL season for Yashasvi

Jaiswal earned his maiden T20I call-up following a dream 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Rajasthan Royals. With 625 runs in 14 games at 48.07, he finished as the fifth-highest run-getter of the season. The tally includes five fifties and a century. His strike rate read 163.61. Against Kolkata Knight Riders, he slammed the fastest fifty in IPL history, off 13 balls.

His overall numbers in T20 cricket

Jaiswal has overall raced to 1,663 runs in 59 T20 games at an average of 30.79. His strike rate in the format reads 144.60. The tally includes 10 fifties and a solitary ton. Notably, the southpaw averages 81.19 and 53.96 in First Class and List A cricket, respectively. His Test debut came in the red-ball leg of the ongoing tour.

