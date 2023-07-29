WI vs IND, 2nd ODI: Kensington Oval pitch report

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 29, 2023 | 02:42 pm 2 min read

WI have won 17 ODIs at the Kensington Oval in Barbados (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

It is now or never for West Indies as they lost the first ODI of the three-match series. Therefore the hosts will be aiming to bounce back in the second clash. Meanwhile, India will aim to seal the series with a win on July 29 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The visitors will take these games as preparation for the Cricket World Cup.

A look at how the pitch behaves

The Kensington Oval in Barbados is on the slower side. The pitch here will help the spinners. However, the pitch will offer bounce which will help the pacers as well. Batters will need to spend time to score runs here. Teams generally look to chase on this wicket after winning the toss. 227 reads the average first innings score here.

Here are the stadium stats

Kensington Oval has hosted 50 ODI games. 26 teams chasing teams have emerged victorious, while 22 of them have won batting first. England's 364/4 against WI in 2019 is the highest total here and also the highest run chased. Ireland's 91 in the 2007 World Cup is the lowest score. While the lowest score defended here (197/8) belong to Pakistan against WI in 2000.

WI's record at this venue in ODIs

WI and India have featured four times in Barbados and both teams have won two ODIs each. Notably, it has not been a happy hunting ground for WI in ODIs. They have played 40 ODIs here and have lost 23 times while registering 17 victories. Since 2011, they have only won seven times and suffered 10 losses at this venue.

A look at the key performers

Shai Hope has amassed 339 runs here in 11 ODIs at 30.81, slamming a couple of fifties. Alzarri Joseph has claimed 23 wickets at this venue in only nine matches with an economy rate of 4.8. Kuldeep Yadav's 4/6 in the last game is the best ODI figure here for an Indian. Shimron Hetmyer has slammed 166 runs in seven matches here (100: 1).

A look at the probable XIs

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, and Mukesh Kumar. West Indies Probable XI: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (captain and wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, and Jayden Seales.

