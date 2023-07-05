Sports

WI vs IND, 1st Test: What can be India's XI?

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 05, 2023 | 02:07 pm 3 min read

India will play a two-match Test series against WI (Image Source: twitter/@BCCI)

India are all set to return to action against West Indies in the first Test, starting July 12, at Windsor Park in Dominica. The Rohit Sharma-led team has gone through some changes after they lost the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. The coming days will be crucial as many new faces will feature for India. Here we look at the potential XI.

Rohit and Gill will probably open the batting

Shubman Gill is having a sensational year and will continue to bat up the order with Rohit. The duo didn't work in the WTC final, but their attacking approach will surely help India. However, their vulnerability against the moving ball can be a cause for concern for both the openers. Since 2020, the duo has added 611 runs together at 35.94 (50s: 4).

Will Jaiswal bat at number three?

With Cheteshwar Pujara dropped after having a lean patch, India are in search of a new number three batter. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been selected for compiling runs in domestic cricket. Therefore, he can be a candidate to bat at number three for India. Although Jaiswal opens the batting for Mumbai, his ability to play the new ball will help him in this regard.

Can Ruturaj be considered?

Maharashtra batter Ruturaj Gaikwad can also be another option to replace Pujara. However, Gaikwad didn't feature in the 2022 Ranji Trophy. His highlight was a spectacular IPL 2023 season where he slammed 590 runs for CSK in 16 matches at an average of 42.14.

Kishan to get the nod over Bharat?

KS Bharat has failed to impress in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and also in the WTC Final against Australia. In five Tests, he has amassed only 129 runs with the highest score of 44. Whereas Ishan Kishan brings a lot of excitement with the bat. Plus he is a left-hander adding more variety to the batting lineup. He can fill the void of Rishabh Pant.

A look at India's bowling attack

Ravichandran Ashwin will return to the line-up and partner Ravindra Jadeja. The spin duo has done wonders for India. With Mohammed Shami rested, Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace battery. Shardul Thakur after his valiant effort in the WTC final is likely to keep his place. Bengal's Mukesh Kumar can be the third seam while Jaydev Unadkat is also in the mix.

Mukesh Kumar or Jaydev Unadkat?

Mukesh and Unadkat have been consistent performers for their states over the years. The latter may just have the edge because he adds a different dimension to the bowling attack as a left-arm pacer. With national team duties, both pacers haven't played enough Ranji Trophy. Mukesh scalped 22 wickets in five matches at 22.27. Meanwhile, Unadkat claimed 26 wickets in four Tests at 13.88.

India's probable line-up for the first Test versus West Indies

India's probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, and Mohammed Siraj.

