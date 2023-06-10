Sports

WI's Alick Athanaze slams joint-fastest fifty on ODI debut: Stats

WI's Alick Athanaze slams joint-fastest fifty on ODI debut: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jun 10, 2023, 08:47 am 2 min read

Athanaze accomplished the milestone off 26 balls (Source: Twitter/@windiescricket)

Alick Athanaze on Friday (June 9) slammed the joint-fastest half-century on ODI debut, off just 26 balls. The West Indies batting sensation accomplished the milestone in the third and final ODI against the United Arab Emirates. The dasher ended up scoring 65 off 45 balls, a knock laced with nine fours and three maximums. Here we look at his stats.

Athanaze's stellar start in international cricket

Chasing 185 in Sharjah, the Caribbean side was off to a flier as Athanaze went after the bowlers from the outset. The opener announced his arrival in international cricket in style, garnering 30 runs off his first 11 deliveries. He was eventually dismissed by Aayan Afzal Khan. However, his stellar knock meant WI won the game by four wickets and sealed the series 3-0.

Athanaze equals Krunal Pandya's record

Meanwhile, Athanaze has equaled Krunal Pandya's record of the fastest fifty on ODI debut. The Indian all-rounder also took 26 balls to get the milestone on his debut ODI against England in March 2021. No other batter has slammed a debut fifty inside 30 balls in ODIs. India's Ishan Kishan (33 balls) trails Athanaze and Krunal in this regard.

Who is Alick Athanaze?

Athanaze burst onto the scenes in the 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup, where he finished as the highest run-getter. He garnered 418 runs in six outings with his average and strike rate being 104.50 and 95.87, respectively. The tally includes two tons and as many fifties. The batter had to wait over five years to earn his maiden international cap.

Here are his List-A numbers

Before making his ODI debut, Athanaze scored 664 runs in 32 List-A games at an average of just over 24. The tally includes a couple of centuries and as many half-centuries. The 24-year-old has also garnered 1,825 runs in 30 first-class matches at an average of 36.50, with a highest score of 141. He overall owns two tons and 12 fifties in FC cricket.

Share this timeline