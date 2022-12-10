Sports

Record-breaking India humble Bangladesh in 3rd ODI: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 10, 2022, 06:41 pm 3 min read

Ishan Kishan scored 210 for India (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

An all-round Indian cricket team brushed aside Bangladesh in the third and final ODI on Saturday. India, who had earlier lost the series, claimed a massive confidence booster with this consolation win. Batting first, India posted 409/8 in 50 overs. Ishan Kishan scored a double-century and Virat Kohli slammed a ton. In response, Bangladesh folded for 182 to lose handsomely.

How did India's batting shape up?

India lost the early wicket of Shikhar Dhawan (3) before Kishan and Kohli added 290 runs for the second wicket. Kishan smashed 24 fours and 10 sixes in a 131-ball knock. Kohli got 113 from 91 balls, hammering 11 fours and 2 sixes. India lost Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul for paltry scores before Washington Sundar and Axar Patel helped India cross 400.

Bangladesh fail to offer anything significant

Nobody from Bangladesh managed to get a fifty in what was a mammoth run-chase. Shakib Al Hasan was the top scorer with 43 runs. Indian bowlers did well as a unit and made things difficult for the hosts. Even with the ball, Bangladesh looked lackluster. Taskin Ahmed was plundered for runs (2/89). Ebadot Hossain (2/80) was expensive too. The fielding also lacked the character.

Kishan slams a fiery double-century

Kishan became the fastest batter to score a double-hundred in ODIs, having taken just 126 deliveries. He went past Chris Gayle, who brought up a 138-ball double hundred vs Zimbabwe. Among Indians, Sehwag follows Kishan, having got to the mark off 140 balls vs West Indies. Kishan became the fourth Indian batsman to notch a double-ton. He joins Rohit, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virender Sehwag.

Third-highest partnership for India in ODIs

Kohli and Kishan scripted the third-highest partnership for India in ODIs, 290. They went past Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja who added 275* for the fourth wicket vs Zimbabwe in April 1998. While Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid (331) top the list, Dravid and Sourav Ganguly (318) hold second place. The two aforementioned partnerships were also recorded for the second wicket.

Kohli smashes his 44th century

Kohli brought up his century with a six, having consumed 85 balls. In terms of ODI tons, he is only next to Sachin Tendulkar (49). Kohli has gone past the 12,400-run mark in ODIs (12,471) at 57.47. He also has 64 fifties under his belt. In 15 matches versus Bangladesh, Kohli has piled up 800-plus runs (807), hammering his 4th ton.

Kohli gets a century in ODIs after a long time

Kohli's last century was an unbeaten 114 versus West Indies in Port of Spain back in August 2019. Before that in the previous ODI, he managed a 122-run effort. Since then, Kohli went 25 innings without a ton in ODIs. He managed to hit 10 half-centuries during this period. His best score between his previous ton and today's milestone was 89 versus Australia (Sydney).

2nd-most international tons

Kohli slammed his 72nd international century, steering clear of Ricky Ponting's tally of 71. Sachin tops the show in terms of most international tons (100).

India post a record total

India's 409/8 is their fourth-highest score in ODI cricket. For the sixth time, India surpassed the 400-run mark in ODIs. This is now India's highest ODI total versus Bangladesh, bettering their previous best score of 370.

Shakib does well for his side

Shakib Al Hasan claimed 2/68 from his 10 overs. Notably, he dismissed Kohli for the fifth time in ODIs. He also struck 43 from 50 balls. He now has 6,835 runs at 37.55.