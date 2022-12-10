Sports

Virat Kohli slams his 44th ODI century: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 10, 2022, 02:37 pm 2 min read

Kohli has smashed his 44th ODI century (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Senior Indian batter Virat Kohli was at his sublime best in the third and final ODI versus Bangladesh on Saturday. Kohli struck his 44th ODI ton and a first since August 2019. Notably, Kohli added a record-breaking 290-run partnership alongside double-centurion Ishan Kishan for the second wicket. India are aiming to post a mammoth score, going above eight runs an over.

Kohli gets a century in ODIs after a long time

Kohli's last century was an unbeaten 114 versus West Indies in Port of Spain back in August 2019. Before that in the previous ODI, he managed a 122-run effort. Since then, Kohli went 25 innings without a ton in ODIs. He managed to hit 10 half-centuries during this period. His best score between his previous ton and today's milestone was 89 versus Australia (Sydney).

44 ODI centuries for Kohli

Kohli brought up his century with a six, having consumed 85 balls. In terms of ODI tons, he is only next to Sachin Tendulkar (49). Kohli has gone past the 12,400-run mark in ODIs (12,471) at 57.47. He also has 64 fifties under his belt. In 15 matches versus Bangladesh, Kohli has piled up 800-plus runs (807), hammering his 4th ton.

2nd-most international tons

Kohli slammed his 72nd international century, steering clear of 's tally of 71. Sachin tops the show in terms of most international tons (100).

113-run knock as Shakib dismisses Kohli

Kohli perished for 113 from 91 balls. He went on to smash 11 fours and two sixes. Kohli was dismissed by while trying to clear the fence. Shakib has now dismissed Kohli for the 5th time in ODI cricket.