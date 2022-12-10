Sports

Babar Azam registers his 24th Test fifty: Key stats

Babar Azam slammed his 24th career fifty (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Babar Azam slammed his 24th career fifty in the ongoing second Test versus England. Babar resumed Day 2 on 61* as Pakistan were 107/2. He went on to be dismissed early on in the day, being bowled by Ollie Robinson for 75. Pakistan folded for a paltry 202, handing England the impetus, who had earlier posted 281. Here we present the key stats.

Babar falls for a gritty 75 before Pakistan collapse

Babar showed his strengths and had Pakistan at a decent place on Day 1. He would have liked to convert his fifty into a century. However, Robinson had him castled in the 35th over. Babar's 75-run knock was laced with 10 fours and a six. He consumed 95 deliveries. Pakistan were 143/3 when Babar departed and then lost wickets consistently.

A look at Babar's numbers

Babar has raced to 3,337 runs at an average of 48.36. He has hammered eight tons and 24 half-centuries. Notably, Babar surpassed the tally of former Pakistan star Ijaz Ahmed (3,315) in terms of runs. Versus England, Babar has notched 478 runs at 68.28. He now has four fifties and a ton versus England.

Match well balanced at the moment

Pakistan's poor batting helped England get a desirable lead in the first innings. Besides Babar, Agha Salman scored a fifty as well. For England, Jack Leach claimed a four-fer. In the 2nd innings, England have lost two quick wickets and the lead is over 100. Pakistan will look to get wickets at regular intervals and make sure England doesn't run away.