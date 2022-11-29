Sports

Interesting facts about James Anderson, the most successful fast bowler

Anderson is the only pacer with over 600 Test wickets

Pakistan and England will lock horns in a historic three-Test series, starting December 1. The Englishmen, who clinched the tour's T20I leg (4-3), last played a Test in Pakistan in 2005. As has been the case, James Anderson will lead England's pace attack in the series. Anderson, who made his international debut two decades ago, would want to continue with his exploits.

Why does this story matter?

Anderson, the world's most successful fast bowler in international cricket, remains unstoppable even at 40.

He is still the backbone of England's pace attack in Test cricket.

The right-arm seamer is one of the greatest exponents of swing bowling.

In August this year, he became the first-ever pacer to complete 950 international wickets.

He has unlocked several other achievements in his illustrious career.

Anderson debuted two years before Rehan Ahmed was born

While the England squad comprises veterans like Anderson, it also includes uncapped all-rounder Rehan Ahmed, who can become England's youngest Test debutant. Ahmed was born on August 13, 2004, in Nottingham. Interestingly, Anderson made his international debut in December 2002 against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The England legend has certainly come a long way!

Brendon McCullum was once Anderson's bunny!

Remember Anderson's magical delivery to Brendon McCullum in 2008 that squared him up? McCullum had no answers to Anderson's ferocious swing in that innings. Notably, Anderson dismissed McCullum as many as eight times across formats (Tests: 3, ODIs: 4, and T20Is: 1). The former is now England's head coach in Test cricket. And, Anderson is now a part of the 'Baz-ball'.

Anderson dismissed Sachin Tendulkar 12 times

Talking of bunnies, Anderson had many across formats! Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was one of them. The greatest-ever batter fell to Anderson a record 12 times in international cricket. Anderson dismissed Tendulkar on nine occasions in Tests alone. Tendulkar faced 350 deliveries by Anderson in Tests, and 260 of them were dot balls. His strike rate against Anderson was 59.40.

Anderson owns 1,000 First-Class wickets

In July this year, Anderson completed 1,000 wickets in First-Class cricket, the first to do so after making his debut in the 21st century. He became the 216th player with this feat. Andrew Caddick was the last pacer before Anderson to take 1,000 FC wickets (August 2005). Anderson became the first Englishman with 1,000 FC wickets since Robert Croft in September 2007.

175 Test matches

Despite being a fast bowler, Anderson has already played over 150 Tests. He is second to only Tendulkar (200) in terms of matches played in the longest format. Anderson has featured in 175 Tests as of now.

Most ODI wickets for England

Not many are aware of Anderson's numbers in white-ball cricket. The 40-year-old parted ways with ODI cricket in 2015. Nearly eight years after leaving the format, Anderson is still England's leading wicket-taker in the 50-over format. He owns 269 ODI wickets, 34 more than his closest rival, Darren Gough. Among active cricketers (besides Stuart Broad), Adil Rashid follows Anderson with 169 ODI wickets.

First hat-trick for England in ODIs

In 2003, Anderson became the first England bowler to take a hat-trick in ODI cricket. The England pacer got rid of Pakistan's Abdul Razzak, Shoaib Akhtar, and Mohammad Sami to complete his hat-trick. Anderson took 4/27 in that match at The Oval.

100 Tests in a country!

Earlier this year, Anderson became the first-ever player to feature in 100 Tests in a country. He broke the record of Tendulkar, who played 94 Tests in India. The legendary Ricky Ponting represented Australia in 92 Tests in the nation. Anderson is the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket with 667 wickets, having broken Glenn McGrath's record (563) in 2018.