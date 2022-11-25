Sports

This stat depicts Kane Williamson's astonishing consistency in ODIs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 25, 2022, 04:52 pm 3 min read

Williamson averages over 47 in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@BlackCaps)

Skipper Kane Williamson scored a fine half-century as New Zealand thrashed India by seven wickets in the opening ODI. Williamson walked out to bat at number three after Finn Allen's departure for 22. The veteran batted with precision and scored an unbeaten 94 off 98 balls (4s: 7, 6: 1). Notably, Williamson hasn't been dismissed for a single-figure score in ODIs since January 2019.

Why does this story matter?

Williamson won the toss in the opener of the three-match series and invited India to bat first.

The visitors embraced the challenge and posted 306/7 in Auckland.

In reply, NZ lost Finn Allen in the eighth over, and in walked Williamson with a job in hand.

The 32-year-old, who has been a consistent performer in ODIs, played another match-winning knock.

Prolific run in ODIs

Williamson was last dismissed for a single-figure score in ODIs way back in January 2019, 24 innings ago. He was dismissed for a nine-ball one against Sri Lanka in Mount Maunganui. Since then, the veteran has crossed the 10-run mark every single time he came out to bat in an ODI match. Notably, Williamson didn't play any ODI between March 2020 and August 2022.

A look at his ODI numbers

Meanwhile, Williamson has scored 6,390 runs in 156 ODIs at a terrific average of 47.68. While his strike rate is just over 80, Williamson has 13 centuries and 40 fifties under his belt. The experienced batter is New Zealand's fifth-highest run-getter in the format. As a skipper, he has scored 3,637 runs in 82 ODIs, averaging close to 50.

Williamson completes 1,000 ODI runs against India

Williamson became the fourth NZ batter to complete 1,000 ODI runs against India. He has joined Ross Taylor (1,385), Nathan Astle (1,207), and Stephen Fleming (1,098) in the elite list. Williamson has scored 1,078 runs against India in 26 ODIs at 43.12 (SR: 75.43). He has smashed one ton and nine fifties versus India. At home, he has 639 runs versus India.

How did the match pan out?

India posted 306/7 after being asked to bat first in Auckland. While openers Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan got India off to a brilliant start, Shreyas Iyer went big toward the end. Lockie Ferguson (3/59) was the pick of the NZ bowlers. In reply, Williamson and Tom Latham (145*) led NZ's chase with brilliant knocks. The hosts crossed the line in 47.1 overs.

Williamson, Latham script history

Williamson and Latham recorded the highest fourth-wicket partnership against India in ODIs (221*). They became the second Kiwi pair and the fifth pair overall to add 200 or more runs against India for the fourth wicket. Latham has been involved in two of these stands.