3rd T20I ends in tie (DLS); India beat NZ 1-0

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 22, 2022, 04:20 pm 3 min read

India were 75/4 (9) while chasing 161 when it started pelting down (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The third and final T20I between New Zealand and India at McLean Park, Napier, ended in a tie (DLS) after rain played spoilsport. India were 75/4 (9) while chasing 161 when it started pelting down. Notably, it was also the par score after nine overs. India won the three-match series 1-0 after winning the second T20I. The series opener was also washed out.

Match How did the match pan out?

Opting to bat, NZ were folded for 160 (19.4). Glenn Phillips, who came out at 44/2, fetched an 86-run stand with Devon Conway. The Kiwis underwent a collapse after Conway's departure. Arshdeep Singh (4/37) and Mohammed Siraj (4/17) dismantled NZ. Rain stopped play with India at 75/4. Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shreyas Iyer departed cheaply, while Hardik Pandya returned unbeaten (30).

Win Third consecutive series win against NZ

It is to note that India have registered their third consecutive T20I series win against New Zealand. Notably, the Black Caps last defeated India in a T20I series in February 2019. The Kiwis had won the three-match series by a 2-1 margin. Meanwhile, India have registered their second consecutive bilateral series win in New Zealand. India have a win-loss record of 12-9 against NZ.

Conway Eighth T20I fifty for Conway

NZ opener Devon Conway continues his bright form in international cricket. He slammed his eighth half-century in T20I cricket. The left-handed batter started watchfully but accelerated eventually. He brought up his fifty in the 14th over off 39 balls. It was his fourth T20I fifty of 2022. Conway also crossed the 550-run mark in T20Is this year.

Phillips Phillips stars with a destructive knock

Like Conway, his compatriot Phillips continues his exploits this year. He emerged as the aggressor, completing his half-century off 31 balls. The right-handed batter slammed his eighth career T20I fifty. Phillips registered his seventh 50+ score of 2022 (one century). He departed on 54 off 33 balls, a knock that was laced with 5 fours and 3 sixes.

Information A rescuing partnership between Conway and Phillips

Conway and Glenn Phillips added a half-century stand after Allen and Chapman departed cheaply. The duo took the Black Caps past the 100-run mark. They took on leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, picking up regular boundaries against him.

Siraj Career-best T20I figures for Siraj

Siraj helped India script a remarkable comeback after New Zealand were cruising on 130/2. He removed the dangerous Phillips before dismissing James Neesham and Mitchell Santner. Siraj finished his spell, taking his career-best figures in T20I cricket. He took four wickets for just 17 runs in four overs. Siraj had also dismissed Chapman earlier in the innings.

Arshdeep Arshdeep dazzles at the death

Arshdeep also completed his four-wicket haul in the death overs. The left-arm seamer dismissed Daryl Mitchell and Ish Sodhi on back-to-back deliveries. Like Siraj, Arshdeep also completed his career-best figures in the shortest format. However, he was a touch more expensive (4/37). As per Cricbuzz, this is the first instance of two Indian bowlers picking four wickets each in a T20I.