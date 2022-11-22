Sports

NZ vs IND, Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway clobber half-centuries: Stats

NZ vs IND, Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway clobber half-centuries: Stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 22, 2022, 03:13 pm 2 min read

Devon Conway notched his eighth half-century in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

Twin fifties from Kiwi opener Devon Conway and number four batter Glenn Phillips piloted the hosts to 160 in the third T20I against India. Conway played with caution as he clocked a 49-ball 59, while Phillips was all over the visitors with a sublime 54 (33). Both Conway and Phillips have had exceptional runs in T20Is played this year. We decode their stats.

Information Decoding Conway's T20I numbers

Conway marked his T20I debut against West Indies in 2020. The southpaw has since clobbered 1,170 runs across 35 matches. He averages a terrific 48.75 and strikes at 130.58. He owns eight fifties in the format, with the best score of 99* (vs Australia).

Conway Conway averages 47.33 in 2022 (T20Is)

Conway had a few sluggish knocks of late, but he managed to shrug those aside with a well-calculated fifty. He has now smacked 568 runs in 15 T20Is played this year, averaging 47.33. He has notched four fifties in the same. Notably, he slammed his maiden half-century against India in T20I cricket. 2022 is turning out to be pretty fruitful for Conway.

Phillips A look at Phillips' T20I career

Phillips played his maiden T20I outing against South Africa in 2017. The right-hander has since compiled 1,361 runs at 33.19. He owns eight half-centuries besides two hundreds, with the personal best being 108 (vs West Indies). At home, Phillips has slammed 648 runs at 34.10. Meanwhile, he holds 376 and 337 runs at away and neutral venues, averaging 34.18 and 30.63, respectively.

Performance Phillips' seventh fifty-plus score in 2022 (T20Is)

2022 has already turned out to be a defining year for Phillips in T20Is. The aggressive middle-order batter has smoked 700-plus runs (716) across 19 innings. He averages 44.75. He has struck at an astonishing rate of 156.33 respectively. He has blasted six fifties and a hundred (104 vs SL). Phillips' last six scores read 104, 62, 17, 6, 12, and now 54.

NZ vs IND How did NZ's inning pan out?

Opting to bat, NZ were folded for 160 in 19.4 overs. Phillips, who came out at 44/2 in 5.2 overs, fetched an 86-run stand with Conway to propel NZ to 130. The Black Caps underwent a collapse after Conway's departure, losing six wickets while amassing only 14 runs. Indian seamers Arshdeep Singh (4/37) and Mohammed Siraj (4/17) emerged as the show-stoppers.