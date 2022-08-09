Sports

WI vs NZ, T20Is: Preview, head-to-head record, and stats

Written by V Shashank Aug 09, 2022, 01:28 pm 3 min read

Kane Williamson last played a T20I in November 2021 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

After a successful European tour, New Zealand will embark on the Caribbean Islands for three T20Is and ODIs. The 20-over fixtures commence on August 10. Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson will return to action. For West Indies, it was an abysmal run throughout the T20Is versus India. Hopefully, they come out stronger this time around, given their competence. Here is the statistical preview.

H2H A look at their head-to-head record (T20Is)

Both teams have faced each other on 16 occasions in the past. NZ have an upper hand with nine wins, while the Windies have been triumphant on five instances (NR: 2). The tally includes a 2-0 win for the Kiwis at home in 2020. Interestingly, they last toured the Caribbean Islands in 2014, with WI leveling the two-match series by 1-1.

Runs Fletcher tops the scoring charts in NZ-WI encounters

WI's Andre Fletcher has the most runs in the T20I duels between NZ and WI. The right-hander amassed 308 runs at 38.50. Kieron Pollard follows suit, having slammed 268 runs at 44.66. Ross Taylor tops the charts for the Kiwis, with 254 runs at 36.28 Meanwhile, Glenn Phillips has smacked 203 runs, averaging a phenomenal 50.75. He has a hundred and a fifty each.

Wickets Southee is the highest wicket-taker in NZ-WI match-ups

Veteran seamer Tim Southee has scalped the most wickets in NZ-WI encounters. The right-armer has snared 18 wickets at 22.22. Mystery spinner Sunil Narine holds the second-most wickets (14), averaging 12.00. Speedster Lockie Ferguson has affected seven dismissals while averaging a prolific 8.00. Interestingly, he pocketed those many wickets in the three-match home series in 2020.

Duo Guptill, Williamson eye these records

To date, Martin Guptill has smashed 3,446 runs at 32.20. He is 54 shy of attaining 3,500 runs in T20Is. He will become the first batter to attain the feat in this format. Guptill will also usurp Rohit Sharma (3,487) to be crowned as the highest run-getter in men's T20I. Meanwhile, Williamson (2,021) needs 120 runs to leapfrog Brendon McCullum's run-count (2,140).

Batters NZ batters eye these numbers

Daryl Mitchell has hoarded 579 T20I runs, striking at close to 140. He can surpass the tallies of Dwayne Smith (582), Paul Collingwood (583), and Daren Sammy (587). Meanwhile, Phillips has smashed 830 runs, averaging 29.64. He can breach the 1,000-run mark in T20Is. He will become only the fourth Kiwi batter to clock the feat besides Guptill, Taylor (1,909), and Colin Munro (1,724).

Duo Sodhi, Boult on the cusp of these records

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has pocketed 96 scalps at 20.91. He can reach the 100-wicket mark. He will be only the fifth bowler to do so, besides Shakib Al Hasan (121), Southee (111), Rashid Khan (109), and Lasith Malinga (107). Left-arm quick Trent Boult has claimed 62 wickets at 21.69. He can surpass the likes of Dale Steyn (64) and Ajantha Mendis (66).

Feats Pooran, Holder eye these feats

Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran has battered 1,382 runs across 65 T20Is. He averages a decent 28.20 (SR: 130.74). The southpaw can trump the tallies of Shahid Afridi (1,416), Evin Lewis (1,423), and Watson (1,462). All-rounder Jason Holder has clipped 44 wickets in the format at 26.86. He eyes the 50-wicket mark. He can steer clear of Josh Hazlewood (46) and Shane Watson (48).