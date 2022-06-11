Sports

ENG vs NZ: Centuries from Mitchell, Blundell highlight Day 2

ENG vs NZ: Centuries from Mitchell, Blundell highlight Day 2

Written by V Shashank Jun 11, 2022, 11:44 pm 2 min read

New Zealand looked commanding on Day 2 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Centuries from New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell highlighted Day 2 of the ongoing Test against England at Trent Bridge. Resuming the day on 318/4, the Kiwis eventually folded on a mammoth 553/10. The highlight was the 236-run stand between Mitchell and Blundell. James Anderson (3/62) was the pick of the bowlers for England. England finished on 90/1 at stumps.

Mitchell Mitchell clocks his third Test ton

Mitchell, who had hammered a ton at Lord's, piled up a mouth-dropping 190 off 318 deliveries at Trent Bridge. It was a knock of substance from the right-handed batter, who slammed 23 fours and three sixes. Notably, it is his highest score in Tests. He now has 714 Test runs at 54.92. Versus England, he has now racked up 390 runs at 78.00.

Blundell Blundell's valiant 106 lights up Trent Bridge

Blundell seems to have settled down as a wicket-keeper batter for the Kiwis. It was another valiant knock from the 31-year-old, who had dispatched a gutsy 96 in the first Test. On the boundary front, he smashed 14 fours in his knock of 106 from 198 deliveries. Notably, it's his best score against England. As per ESPNcricinfo, Blundell has 1,025 Test runs at 37.96.

49 Bracewell falls short of a maiden Test fifty

Michael Bracewell deserves every bit of praise for his gritty 49 in his debut Test. The southpaw punished the loose deliveries for drives and flicks, thereby racing to 49 off 87 deliveries. He managed nine fours during his stay. Anderson eventually got the better of him, forcing him to nick one on an away delivery.

Partnerships Kiwi batters frustrate the English bowlers

Mitchell and Blundell were all over England during their stay in the middle. The duo finished with 236 runs, which is NZ's highest-ever partnership for the fifth wicket. Bracewell then forged a 91-run stand alongside Mitchell for the sixth wicket. There was also a quick 33-run stand between Mitchell and Trent Boult for the last wicket which left England frustrated.

Information England are 90/1 at stumps

England finished on 90/1 at stumps. They lost the wicket of Zak Crawley very early, but Alex Lees and Ollie Pope made sure there was no further damage. England were helped by Mitchell, who dropped a couple of catches on a good batting deck.