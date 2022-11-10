Sports

Virat Kohli becomes first batter to complete 4,000 T20I runs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 10, 2022, 02:34 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli has become the first batter to complete 4,000 runs in T20 Internationals. The batting stalwart accomplished the milestone in his 115th match, during India's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final clash against England. Kohli also became the first batter to complete 250 runs in the ongoing tournament. Here we look at Kohli's sensational numbers in the format.

Performance Kohli steadies the ship versus England

England won the toss and elected to bowl at the Adelaide Oval. Kohli arrived at number three after KL Rahul departed cheaply (5). While he was watchful at the start, the swashbuckler found the occasional boundaries. Kohli was involved in an important 47-run stand alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. He completed 4,000 runs in T20Is by touching the 42-run mark in the contest.

Career How has Kohli fared in T20Is

Kohli's average of 52.77 (ahead of the contest) is the highest among batters with at least 1,500 runs in T20Is. His strike rate is in excess of 138. Kohli's tally of 37 fifty-plus scores (36 half-centuries, one hundred) is also the highest for any batter in the format. The 34-year-old also has most Player-of-the-Match (15) and most Player-of-the-Series awards in T20Is.

Campaign Sensational form in the ongoing tournament

With over 290 runs, Kohli is the highest run-scorer of the ongoing tournament. While the talismanic batter averages over 120, his strike rate is close to 140. He has smashed three unbeaten fifties so far. Only Suryakumar Yadav has as many fifty-plus scores in the tournament. Kohli is also the highest run-getter in T20 WC history with over 1,100 runs under his belt.

Information 250+ runs for the third time in a T20 World Cup edition

Kohli has scored 250+ runs for the third time in a T20 World Cup edition (2014, 2016, and 2022). Kohli managed 273 runs in the 2016 T20 World Cup and prior to that he amassed 319 runs at 106.33 in the 2014 edition.