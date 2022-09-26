Sports

Team India registers most T20I wins in a calendar year

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 26, 2022, 12:04 pm 2 min read

India won their 21st T20I this year (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India beat Australia in the 3rd T20I to seal the three-match series 2-1. Australia managed 186/7 in 20 overs, riding on fifties from Cameron Green and Tim David. In response, India saw Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli smash match-winning fifties as the hosts held on to claim a famous win. India now have the most T20I wins by a team in a calendar year.

India won their 21st T20I in 2022.

The Men in Blue have played 28 matches in the shortest format this year so far.

Rohit Sharma's Team India broke the record of Pakistan, who won 20 T20Is in 2021.

The record will be a morale-booster for India ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

India eye their second title.

India won their sixth T20I series in 2022. They have beaten West Indies (twice), Sri Lanka, Ireland, England, and Australia. Their five-T20I series against SA ended in a draw. India's only unsuccessful run came at the Asia Cup where they failed to reach the final.

India now also hold the record for winning most T20Is at home in a calendar year. By beating Australia, the Men in Blue claimed their 10th T20I win at home this year. India broke the record of Zimbabwe, who won nine home T20Is in 2022. The Indians also won eight T20Is at home in 2017. West Indies had a similar feat in 2021.

Green gave Australia the desired start, hammering 52 runs himself as the Aussies managed 66/2 in the PP overs. India fought back in the middle overs, picking up four scalps. David and Daniel Sams played some big shots to help Australia finish on 186/7. India lost both their openers cheaply before Kohli and SKY took over. Kohli and Hardik Pandya got India home eventually.