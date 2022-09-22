Sports

IPL 2023: Home and away format set to return

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 22, 2022, 03:39 pm 2 min read

The original "home and away" format of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to return in the 2023 season. According to a report in the Times of India, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has informed the board's state units about the same. The tournament has been held only at select venues since the advent of COVID-19 pandemic. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Before 2020 (pandemic), all eight existing teams had their designated home grounds.

Each team had seven home and as many away games during the IPL season.

However, the UAE hosted the 2020 edition as India struggled with COVID-19 outbreak.

In 2021, the tournament was held across Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and Pune hosted the 2022 season (playoffs in Kolkata and Ahmedabad).

Information Ganguly gave a note to the state units

"The next season of men's IPL will also go back to the home and away format, with all 10 teams playing their home matches at their designated venues," read Ganguly's note that was passed on to the state units.

IPL 2022 IPL 2022 was a 10-team affair

The 2022 IPL edition was a 10-team affair, with Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants entering the fray. GT defeated Rajasthan Royals in the final to win the tournament. It was their maiden IPL title, with Hardik Pandya getting the silverware in his debut season as captain. It was the first time neither Mumbai Indians nor Chennai Super Kings featured in the playoffs.

WIPL What about the Women's IPL?

Ganguly also stated that the much-awaited Women's IPL is expected to kick-off early next year. It was earlier reported that the BCCI has narrowed down a window for the maiden edition (March 2023). Fans have been clamoring for a power-packed women's T20 league since India Women's resurgence over the last few years. As of now, the BCCI has been conducting the Women's T20 Challenge.

Details Women's Under-15 ODI tournament

Besides introducing the Women's IPL, the BCCI is set to launch a women's Under-15 ODI tournament. The inaugural edition will be played from December 26 to January 12 across Bangalore, Ranchi, Rajkot, Indore, Raipur, and Pune. "We are glad to introduce a girls U-15 One Day tournament from this season. The new tournament will create a pathway for our young girls," wrote Ganguly.