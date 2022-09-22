Sports

Lord's ODI will be special: Harmanpreet on Jhulan Goswami's retirement

Jhulan Goswami is the leading wicket-taker in WODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India's Jhulan Goswami will retire from international cricket after the third ODI against England Women at Lord's. Highlighting the same, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur stated that the Lord's ODI will be "special" for the team. India already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The two teams will clash at this venue for the first time since the 2017 World Cup final.

Statement It will be a very emotional moment: Harmanpreet

"The Lord's game is very special for us because it's Jhulan's retirement and we wanted to enjoy that game without any pressure. I'm really happy that we were able to win today and now we can have fun in that game," Harmanpreet said. "It will be a very emotional moment for all of us and we definitely want to win that game," she added.

Stats Goswami has featured in over 280 internationals

Goswami has played 12 Test matches for India Women so far, having snapped up 44 wickets at an average of 17.36. She has three five-wicket hauls with the best match haul of 10/78. In 203 Women's ODIs, she has taken 253 scalps at 22.10. She has two fifers with the best of 6/31. In 68 T20Is, Goswami has managed 56 scalps at 21.94.

Record Only woman with over 200 ODI wickets

Goswami will bow out as the leading wicket-taker in Women's ODIs (253). In fact, the right-arm seamer will finish as the only woman to have taken over 200 wickets in the format. South Africa's Shabnim Ismail follows Goswami with 191 ODI wickets. Among active Indian women, Ekta Bisht is second to Goswami in terms of ODI wickets (98).

Series India Women lead the three-ODI series 2-0

India Women hammered England Women in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a sensational 143* to help India Women post a mammoth 333/5 in 50 overs. Harleen Deol chipped in with a 58-run knock. In response, England Women (245/10) faltered with the bat to surrender the series. Goswami was wicketless in the match.