India Women beat England Women in 2nd ODI: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 22, 2022, 12:49 am 2 min read

Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a century (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

India Women hammered England Women in the second ODI to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a sensational 143* to help India Women post a mammoth 333/5 in 50 overs. Harleen Deol chipped in with a 58-run knock. In response, England Women (245/10) faltered with the bat to surrender the series. Here are the key stats on offer.

India Women lost Shafali Verma early on before Smriti Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia shared a 54-run stand. With Mandhana's dismissal, India were 99/3 before Harmanpreet and Harleen added a crucial century-plus stand. Harman was also part of two more valuable stands to help India post 333/5. In response, Danielle Wyatt offered resistance for the hosts but India Women held on to claim victory.

INDW skipper Harmanpreet struck a fabulous 111-ball 143*, hitting 18 fours and four sixes. Notably, she scored 43 runs off her last 11 balls. Harmanpreet has registered her 5th ODI century. She also amassed her second-highest ODI score. She now has 3,318 ODI runs at 38.58. She went past Lizelle Lee (3,315) and Sophie Devine (3,252) in terms of ODI runs.

India Women posted their second-highest score in ODI cricket. The 333/5 is now only behind the 358/2 they achieved against Ireland Women in 2017. For the fourth time ever, India Women surpassed the 300-plus score in women's ODIs. It's also the first time versus versus England that India Women went past the 300-run mark.

INDW opener Smriti Mandhana managed a pivotal 51-ball 40. She has now gotten past the 3,000-run mark in ODIs. She has 3,023 runs at 43.18. She is the third Indian women batter to smash 3,000-plus runs after Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet. She is also the 22nd batter in women's cricket to smash 3,000-plus runs.

Information Renuka Singh impresses with a 4-wicket haul

Renuka Singh claimed figures worth 4/57. She now has two four-wicket hauls in ODIs.Renuka has raced to 14 ODI scalps at just 4.97.

Information Wyatt scores her 4th fifty; Jones hits 39

Wyatt scored a 65-run knock for ENGW. She slammed six fours. She now has 1,652 runs at 23.26. She slammed her fourth half-century. Amy Jones scored 39 from 51 balls. She has surpassed the 1,400-run mark (1,433) at 25.14.