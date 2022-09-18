Sports

Duleep Trophy 2022: A look at the finalists

The Duleep Trophy 2022 finale features a star-studded West Zone against a gutsy South Zone. The four-day duel commences on September 21 and will take place at the SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore. Ajinkya Rahane-led West Zone hammered North East Zone and Central Zone to book a finals berth. South Zone, who played only the semi-finals, were a handful for North Zone. Here's more.

1st quarter-final West Zone trounce North East Zone

West Zone smacked 590/2d after being put to bat. Double tons from Yashasvi Jaiswal (228) and Rahane (207*) lit up Chennai. The pair fetched a 333-run stand to toil the rivals. Pacers Chintan Gaja (4/38) and Jaydev Unadkat (3/35) shone as North East Zone folded on 235. They managed 268/5 in 2nd innings, however, West Zone advanced further due to the first innings lead.

1st semi-final West Zone stamp a 279-run win over Central Zone

Put to bat, West Zone racked up 257/10, riding on fifties from Shaw and Rahul Tripathi. West Zone then folded their rivals on 128, thanks to three-fers from Unadkat and spinner Tanush Kotian. Mumbai raced to 371 despite early blows, thanks to Shaw's valiant 142. Later, Shams Mulani's five-fer bundled out Central Zone on 221.

2nd semi-final South Zone clinch an emphatic 645-run win over North Zone

Opting to bat, South Zone compiled 630/8d, riding on centuries from Rohan Kunnummal (143), skipper Hanuma Vihari (134), and wicket-keeper Ricky Bhui (103*). Spinner R Sai Kishore's career-best 7/70 folded North Zone on 207/10. Kunnummal then shone alongside T Ravi Teja (104*) to hoard a 740-run target. Later, three-fers from Kishore, Krishanppa Gowtham, and Tanay Thyagarajan made light work of North Zone (94/10).

Stats Who are the key performers?

Shaw has pummelled 315 runs at 105.00, striking at an exceptional rate of 92.92 (100s: 2, 50s: 1). Jaiswal has scored 231 runs at 77.00. He holds a hundred and a fifty each. Rahane has belted 227 runs, averaging 113.50. Kunnummal has hoarded 220 runs at 110.00. Sai Kishore has pocketed 10 wickets at 9.80. Shams Mulani has managed 167 runs and eight wickets.

Information How did 2019 Duleep Trophy final pan out?

In the 2019 Duleep Trophy final, India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs. Abhimanyu Easwaran, who scored a scintillating 153, was adjudged the Player of the Match. Akshay Wakhare took a five-for in just 5.5 overs.