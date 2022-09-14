Sports

Mahela Jayawardene, Zaheer Khan handed new roles at Mumbai Indians

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 14, 2022, 02:15 pm 3 min read

Mahela Jayawardene has stepped down as head coach of Mumbai Indians

IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) have appointed Mahela Jayawardene as their head of performance. Jayawardene, who has stepped down as their head coach, will now supervise coaching and scouting at MI's all three teams - MI in the IPL, MI Emirates in the ILT20, and MI Cape Town in the SA20. Meanwhile, Zaheer Khan has become the franchise's global head of cricket development.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the IPL.

The coaching staff has been a major contributor to their success.

Jayawardene, who joined MI as head coach in 2017, has guided them to three IPL titles.

He will now be their global head of performance after the franchise's expansion.

Meanwhile, Zaheer has also resigned from his post as Director of Cricket Operations.

Details MI set to form a central team

In a statement, the MI group said that the team management is forming a central team as the franchise has gone global. There is a need to "ensure consistency [...] on ethos, values, and learning, that have made MI one of the most loved cricket brands across the globe". As per ESPNcricinfo, MI will name a new head coach soon.

Jayawardene What will be the role of Jayawardene?

The franchise informed that Jayawardene would be involved with "overall strategic planning, the creation of an integrated global high-performance eco-system, as well as responsibility for each team's coaching and support structures". The 45-year-old will work closely with the team head coaches "to ensure synergies, a consistent brand of cricket, and implementation of best practices set by MI".

Zaheer Zaheer will be responsible for player development

Zaheer would be "responsible for player development, building on MI's robust programme around talent identification and grooming and adopting the same across geographies, which has been core to MI's philosophy and success". Zaheer has worked with Jayawardene since the 2018 season. As stated, the former earlier held the post of Director of Cricket Operations at the franchise.

Do you know? MI have a win-loss ratio of 1.289 since 2018

As per ESPNcricinfo, MI have played 91 matches since the 2018 edition. Their win-loss ratio of 1.289 is the best among the original eight sides. MI haven't reached the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. They last won the IPL in 2020.

Expansion MI set to expand

Both International League T20 and South Africa T20 league are scheduled in January-February this year. MI Emirates and MI Cape Town will take part in the two tournaments, respectively. According to ESPNcricinfo, the MI team owners felt that one person should supervise the coaching responsibilities for all three franchises. Jayawardene is the second-most successful coach after Stephen Fleming in the IPL.