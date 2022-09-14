Sports

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav turns 32: His notable feats

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav turns 32: His notable feats

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 14, 2022, 12:30 pm 3 min read

Suryakumar Yadav has a strike rate of 173.29 in T20I cricket

Suryakumar Yadav has become India's mainstay middle-order batter in the white-ball set-up. The 32-year-old, also known as SKY, has hogged the limelight lately with his immaculate strokes. His endearing stroke-play has even compelled some of the cricketing greats to compare him with South Africa's AB de Villiers. In July, Suryakumar slammed his maiden T20I century on the England tour. The stylish batter turns 32!

Numbers A look at his international numbers

Suryakumar made his international debut in March 2021 against England (T20I). However, he did not bat in the match. He registered his maiden T20I fifty in his first-ever international inning (57). He has racked up 811 runs from 28 T20Is at a staggering strike rate of 173.29 so far. Meanwhile, he owns 340 runs from 13 ODIs at 34.00.

Information Suryakumar started in style!

Suryakumar smashed a six off the first ball he faced in T20Is. He hooked a ferocious bouncer from Jofra Archer to fine leg. The former was in complete control of the shot as the ball traveled to the stands.

T20 cricket SKY has a strike rate of 145.15 in T20s

Suryakumar has played 222 T20 games in his career to date. He has scored 5,034 runs in the format at a strike rate of 145.15. Suryakumar averages 32.06 and has recorded 30 fifties in T20 cricket. The 32-year-old has struck 188 sixes and 516 fours. Notably, Suryakumar has slammed over 300 runs in each of the last five Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons.

IPL IPL journey of SKY

Suryakumar began his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians (2012) before moving to Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014. He played a part in their title-winning run in 2014. However, he mustered just 684 runs from 60 games for them. Suryakumar then returned to Mumbai Indians in 2018, cementing his spot in the batting line-up. He owns 2,036 runs for them and 2,644 in IPL overall.

Century A historic century for SKY

In July, Suryakumar slammed his maiden international ton in the third T20I against England. He scored a 55-ball 117, becoming the fifth Indian batter to slam a T20I century. Later, Virat Kohli joined him among others (Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, and Deepak Hooda). SKY is also the third Indian to score a century versus England in T20Is after Rohit and Rahul.

Do you know? Suryakumar attained this feat

Suryakumar now has the highest individual score in T20Is by a player batting at number four or below from a Full Member nation. He broke the record of Australia's Glenn Maxwell, who slammed 113* against India in 2019 (Bengaluru).

2022 How has SKY fared in 2022?

Suryakumar has played 27 internationals in 2022, having smashed 783 runs at 34.04. His strike rate in T20Is reads 182.31. He smashed 171 runs in the three-match T20I series against England. Suryakumar averaged 53.50 in three T20Is against West Indies earlier this year. He has an incredible strike rate of 181.67 away from home (T20Is in 2022).