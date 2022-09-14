Sports

India Women beat England Women in 2nd T20I: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 14, 2022, 10:28 am 2 min read

Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten 79 powered India Women to victory (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

India Women beat England Women in the second T20I at the County Ground, Derby. Opener Smriti Mandhana smashed an unbeaten 79, helping the Women in Blue chase 143 in 16.4 overs. Earlier, Sneh Rana took three wickets to decimate England's batting line-up. India bounced back after losing the series opener by nine wickets. The two teams will play the series decider on Thursday.

Match How did the match pan out?

England had a patchy start after electing to bat. Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, and Rana reduced England to 54/5. Freya Kemp (51*) and Maia Bouchier (34) saved England from sinking with a 65-run stand. England eventually managed 142/6 in 20 overs. Indian openers Shafali Verma (20) and Mandhana (79*) added 55 runs en route to victory. Later, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur got India home.

Mandhana Mandhana slams record-equaling 17th half-century

Mandhana aced the run-chase with a magnificent knock. She slammed 79* off 53 deliveries, her 17th half-century in WT20I cricket. Mandhana has equaled legend Mithali Raj in terms of WT20I fifties. The former smashed 13 fours in the match. She has become the first Indian woman with over 300 fours in the format. Mandhana now has 309 fours WT20Is.

Feats More feats achieved by Mandhana

Mandhana now has the most 50+ scores at away venues in the shortest format (10). She broke the record of West Indies' Stafanie Taylor in this regard (9). The former slammed her sixth WT20I half-century against England, now the most against them. It was Mandhana's 10th 50+ score while chasing in WT20Is. Mandhana registered the second-highest individual score for India in a WT20I run-chase.

Information A historic stand for India Women

As stated, Mandhana and Shafali shared a 55-run stand for the first wicket. The duo now has the most 50+ partnerships for India in WT20Is (8). Mandhana has seven such partnerships with each of Mithali and Harmanpreet in the format.

Rana Rana was the pick of India's bowlers

Off-spinner Rana was the pick of India's bowlers in the match. She picked three wickets for 24 runs in four overs. Rana now has the most WT20I wickets for India against England in England (6 wickets in 18.4 overs). She broke the record of veteran Jhulan Goswami, who took five wickets against England in 18.0 overs. Deepti Sharma (4) follows suit.