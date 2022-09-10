Sports

AUS vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Sep 10, 2022, 02:24 pm 3 min read

Trent Boult claimed a four-fer in the last game (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

A dead rubber awaits both Australia and New Zealand in the third and final ODI on Sunday. Australia, who have pocketed the series 2-0, will eye a dominant finish and ensure a happy farewell for Aaron Finch, who will play his last in ODIs. NZ were pitiable in the previous affair and seek a compensatory win. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns will host this affair. The venue has hosted four ODIs, with the chasing side winning on three occasions. It promises to be an even wicket for both batters and bowlers. In the last match, spinner Adam Zampa (5/35) and speedster Trent Boult (4/38) had a field day at work. The match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

H2H Here's the head-to-head record (ODIs)

Australia enjoy a daunting 94-39 win-loss record in the ODI encounters versus NZ (NR: 7). The Aussies lost the 2017 away series by a 2-0 margin. They had swept the Kiwis 3-0 in the 2016 home series. Interestingly, Australia haven't lost an ODI to Kiwis at home since February 2009. They have been unbeaten in the last 10 matches in this regard (W9, NR1).

Venue Australia stay unbeaten in Cairns

Australia are yet to taste a defeat at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. They enjoy a perfect 4-0 win-loss record in ODIs. They beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in their maiden outing, dating back to August 2, 2003. The Aussies clinched a nine-wicket win a day later. They bested the Kiwis by two wickets in the first ODI, followed by a 113-run win on Thursday.

AUS vs NZ NZ need to end their sorry run against Australia

The visitors' lackluster batting cost them the second one-dayer. The likes of Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, and Devon Conway need to deliver the needful. Pacers Matt Henry and Trent Boult have been all class. For Australia, the wicket-taking onus rests on Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been menacing as well. Finch would hope to finish with runs in his kitty.

Duo Warner, Stoinis to miss the third ODI

Warner, who managed scores of 20 and 5 in the series, has been rested owing to workload management. Meanwhile, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out due to a low-level side strain which he picked in the last outing. Pacer Nathan Ellis, who has featured in three ODIs and claimed as many scalps, has been added to the squad as his replacement.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

Australia (probable XI): Aaron Finch (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. New Zealand (probable XI): Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham/Ben Sears, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Versus Australia, Trent Boult has claimed 37 ODI scalps at 17.18. Matt Henry has snared 17 scalps against the Aussies, averaging 26.58. Steven Smith has slammed 239 runs in ODIs this year, averaging 47.80 (50s: 2). Adam Zampa has pocketed 115 scalps in 72 matches at 30.06. Versus NZ, Mitchell Starc owns 26 wickets at 17.61. Josh Hazlewood has forced 104 dismissals at 25.58.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Steven Smith, Kane Williamson, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult (c), Adam Zampa (vc), Matt Henry. Fantasy XI (option 2): Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Steven Smith, Devon Conway, Glenn Maxwell (vc), Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult (c), Adam Zampa, Matt Henry.