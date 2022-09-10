Sports

Finch announces retirement from ODIs, will continue as T20I captain

Written by Sumedh Chaudhry Sep 10, 2022, 08:41 am 2 min read

Aaron Finch to play his last ODI on Sunday

On Saturday morning, Australia's white-ball captain Aaron Finch announced his retirement from one-day internationals (ODIs). His final ODI will be against New Zealand in Cairns on Sunday. However, he will continue to captain Australia's T20I side as they look to defend their World Cup title next month. This announcement comes against the backdrop of several critics questioning the future of the ODI format.

Quote New leader should get time before the next World Cup: Finch

"Been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories. It is time now to give a new leader the best possible opportunity to prepare for and win the next World Cup. I thank all of those who have helped and supported my journey," Finch said.

Stats Finch's ODI stats are impressive

Finch has played 145 ODIs, scoring 5,401 runs at a decent average of 39.13. He has 17 centuries and 30 half-centuries to his name with the highest score being 153*. He led Australia in 54 ODIs, winning 30 matches with a win/loss ratio of 1.250. Notably, he saw a dip in his ODI form this year scoring 169 runs at an average of 13.

Information Who will be Australia's next ODI captain?

It is being reported that Alex Carey is a front-runner to take up this role. He captained Australia last year when Finch was not available. Other cricketers in the mix include Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, and Glenn Maxwell.