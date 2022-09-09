Sports

Asia Cup 2022, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 09, 2022, 10:44 pm 2 min read

Hasaranga shined for the Lankans (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka enjoyed a convincing win over Pakistan in a crucial Super Four match at the Asia Cup 2022 on Friday. Batting first, Pakistan were bundled out for 121 in just 19.1 overs. Babar Azam and Mohammad Nawaz scored 20-plus runs. For SL, Wanindu Hasaranga (3/21) was excellent. In response, SL got to the target. The two teams will face again on Sunday (final).

Match How did the match pan out?

Pakistan started on a decent note and were going along nicely. However, from 63/1, they lost momentum and surrendered the tie. With regular wickets lost and some poor shots on offer, the Pakistan cricket team struggled. Sri Lankan spinners were massive and controlled the scenario. In response, SL saw Pathum Nissanka play a solid knock to get past Pakistan's total.

Hasaranga Hasaranga becomes second-highest wicket-taker for SL

Hasaranga was right on the money and took three wickets. He has raced to 68 T20I scalps at just 15.00. He is now the second-highest wicket-taker for SL, surpassing Ajantha Mendis and Nuwan Kulasekara's tally of 66. Hasaranga is only behind Lasith Malinga, who claimed 107 T20I scalps. Overall, Hasaranga has also gotten past R Ashwin's tally of 66 scalps.

SL Nissanka does well for SL; ducks for Mendis and Gunathalika

Nissanka played a good knock (55*) for the Lankans upfront. He smashed his seventh T20I fifty. He is closing in on the 800-run mark (793). Kusal Mendis (0) registered his 4th T20I duck. meanwhile, Danushka Gunathalika (0) notched his third career duck as well. Dasun Shanaka scored a 16-ball 21. He now has 1,124 runs in T20is at 21.20.