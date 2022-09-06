Sports

Arshdeep Singh: Decoding his stats in T20 cricket

Written by V Shashank Sep 06, 2022, 03:14 pm 3 min read

Arshdeep Singh owns 10 T20I scalps in death overs (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India's rising T20 sensation, Arshdeep Singh, has been under heavy scrutiny post the Super Four Asia Cup fixture against Pakistan. The left-armer claimed figures worth 1/27 and took the game down the wire. However, Arshdeep's failure to catch a sitter of Asif Ali proved costly for Team India. The latter belted 16 runs before Pakistan clinched a thrilling five-wicket win. We decode Arshdeep's career.

T20Is How has Arshdeep fared in T20Is?

Arshdeep owns 13 scalps across nine T20Is. He averages a stellar 18.07 and has an economy of 7.26. What's striking is that Arshdeep has claimed 10 wickets in the death overs, where he averages a mouth-dropping 8.80. He has bowled 29 dot balls in this interval. As for Asia Cup 2022, the Madhya-Pradesh-born has snared four wickets at 26.00.

Journey Arshdeep's journey to maiden India debut

Arshdeep was one of India's net bowlers during the 2021 tour of SL. He was soon added to the squad for the last two T20Is after a player returned COVID-19 positive. In May 2022, he got a call-up for the five-match T20Is against South Africa. He was then picked for the two-match series against Ireland. However, he couldn't make the cut on each occasion.

Debut Dream debut for Arshdeep in T20Is

Arshdeep marked his T20I debut against England in the first of three-match series in July. The speedster bowled a maiden to kick start his international career. He concluded with eye-popping figures worth 2/18 in 3.3 overs. Notably, he pocketed those wickets in the death overs, thereby cleaning the English tail. Arshdeep guided India to an emphatic 50-run win at Southampton.

Information Arshdeep unlocked a mind-boggling feat in maiden outing

Arshdeep became only the third Indian besides Jhulan Goswami and Ajit Agarkar to have bowled a maiden on their T20I debut. Jhulan attained the feat against England in 2006. Meanwhile, Agarkar pulled it off versus the Proteas in 2006.

Information How has Arshdeep fared in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy?

Arshdeep, who plays for Punjab at the domestic level, has snared 12 wickets in India's T20 tournament - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He averages 26.08 and has maintained a superb economy of 7.03 throughout. His best figures in the tourney read 3/16.

IPL Presenting Arshdeep's numbers in IPL

Arshdeep, since being bought by Punjab Kings in 2019, has been a class performer in IPL. He has claimed 40 wickets at 26.35. He has maintained an economy of 8.35. He put up jaw-dropping numbers on display in 2021, affecting 18 dismissals at 19.00. He could manage only 10 wickets in 2022 but bowled at a terrific economy of 7.70.

Death overs A highly effective bowler in death overs

Arshdeep's career has risen with each passing edition. Of all his exploits, the youngster's death-over heroics need special mention. He delivered 24 dot balls in IPL 2022. He bowled at an economy of 7.58. He was the most effective bowler for PBKS during the fag end of an innings. Notably, Arshdeep had garnered 27 dot balls in the 2021 edition.

Stats Arshdeep's domestic career in numbers

Arshdeep marked his FC debut against Vidarbha in 2019. To date, he has affected 21 scalps across six matches at 24.71. He has a five-fer to his name (5/48). The left-arm pacer has pocketed 21 wickets in 17 List A games, averaging 30.95. In T20s, Arshdeep has claimed 69 wickets in 60 outings at 24.05. His best figures in this format read 5/32.