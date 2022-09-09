Sports

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka need 122 runs to beat Pakistan

Maheesh Theekshana claimed two wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Despite a decent start, Pakistan could manage 121/10 against Sri Lanka in Super Four in Asia Cup. Babar Azam's men fared well in the PP overs but SL were quick to put a lid on their scoring. Babar (30) would be gutted with his static approach. Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga (3/21) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/21) made light work of their rival line-up. Here's more.

1-6 Pakistan steer their way to 49/1 in PP overs

Left-armer Dilshan Madushanka had a horrendous start, conceding 11 runs in the first over. The duo of Babar and Mohammad Rizwan plundered eight and six runs in the next two overs respectively. Debutant Pramod Madushan trumped Rizwan (14) but gave up nine runs in total. Spinner Dhananajaya de Silva bowled tight to concede three runs before Fakhar and Babar managed nine runs for Pakistan.

Babar A sluggish effort from Babar comes to a closure

Babar looked ominous at the start with a superbly timed drive down the ground. However, he fell prey to his poor form despite battling past the PP overs. He managed a clumsy-looking 30 off 29 deliveries, hitting only two boundaries. The only positive was Babar registering his highest score in Asia Cup 2022, having been dismissed for 10,9, 14, and 0.

7-15 Lankan bowlers emerge on top in middle overs

Hasaranga's googlies troubled Pakistan as they managed only four runs after PP overs. SL conceded seven runs before Hasaranga pulled the breaks further, conceding only two runs. Chamika Karunaratne got Fakhar caught at sweeper cover and tallied 66/2 in 10 overs. Hasaranga and Dhananjaya rampaged, forcing Pakistan to muster only 25 runs at the expense of four wickets in the next five overs (91/6).

Information Hasaranga spins the game in SL's favor

Hasaranga's spin prowess derailed a steady-scoring Pakistan. He claimed figures worth 3/21, thereby racing to 68 T20I scalps at 15.00. As per ESPNcricinfo, he steered clear of fellow countryman Ajantha Mendis (66) and India's Ravichandran Ashwin (66) among leading wicket-takers in T20Is.

16-20 Sri Lanka seize control in the death overs

Hard-hitter Mohammad Nawaz struck a four to finish with seven runs in the 16th over. Pakistan scraped seven runs followed by eight runs in the 17th over at the expense of Usman Qadir's wicket. SL put the chains on Pakistan's scoring with 11 runs and a wicket followed by Madushan bowling a slower one to wipe up their innings.