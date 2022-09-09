Sports

Virat Kohli breaks this record of Sachin Tendulkar: Details here

Virat Kohli breaks this record of Sachin Tendulkar: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 09, 2022, 08:07 pm 2 min read

Kohli is the fastest to 24,000 international runs (Photo credit: Twitter/@imVkohli)

Virat Kohli scored scintillating 122* from just 61 balls against Afghanistan in a Super Four match at the Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday. It was Kohli's maiden T20I century. He also smashed his 71st international ton, equaling the mark of Ricky Ponting. Meanwhile, Kohli also became the fastest to 24,000 runs, breaking the record of Sachin Tendulkar. Here we present the key stats.

Do you know? Kohli breaks Sachin's record

Kohli is now the fastest to 24,000 runs in international cricket. He achieved the landmark in 522 innings. Kohli surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who got to the mark in 540 innings.

24k runs Seventh cricketer and third Indian to smash 24,000 international runs

Kohli has raced to 24,002 runs in 468 matches (522 innings). The stylish cricketer averages an applause-worthy 53.81 at the highest level. He has struck 124 fifties, besides scoring 71 hundreds. He is now the seventh cricketer to attain a mark of 24,000 runs after Tendulkar (34,357), Kumar Sangakkara (28,016), Ricky Ponting (27,483), Mahela Jayawardene (25,957), Jacques Kallis (25,534), and Rahul Dravid (24,208).

Summary Breaking down Kohli's numbers across formats

Kohli has piled up 8,074 runs in Tests at an average of 49.53. He has smashed 27 hundreds and 28 fifties with the best of 254*. Kohli has scored 12,344 runs in ODIs at 57.68. He has smashed 43 tons and 64 fifties. He has also scored 3,584 runs in T20Is at 51.94. His tally includes one ton and 32 fifties.

Information Kohli has 71 international tons

Kohli is now joint-second highest in terms of international tons. He has equaled the mark of Ponting (71). Sachin Tendulkar (100 centuries) leads the show. Kohli has raced to 71 tons in 522 innings. Meanwhile, Ponting took 668 innings.