Sports

South Africa announce squad for T20 World Cup; Bavuma returns

South Africa announce squad for T20 World Cup; Bavuma returns

Written by V Shashank Sep 06, 2022, 04:59 pm 1 min read

Bavuma has fully recovered from an elbow injury (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Cricket South Africa (CSA), on Tuesday, announced a 15-member squad for the forthcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. Skipper Temba Bavuma returns to the mix after recovering from an elbow injury. Top-order batter Rassie van der Dussen failed to make the cut as he is currently nursing a finger injury. An in-form Rilee Rossouw has found a calling. Here's more.

Information South Africa' squad for the 2022 Men's T20 World Cup

South Africa's squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, and Andile Phehlukwayo.

IND vs SA SA to tour India with the same squad

SA will tour India for three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting September 28. CSA has opted for the same T20 squad for both the India tour and later, the T20 World Cup. And, 13 of 15 names from the T20I set-up have featured in the ODI squad. Top-order batter Janneman Malan and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo replace Rossouw and Tristan Stubbs in the ODIs.