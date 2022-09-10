Sports

Duleep Trophy, double tons for Yashasvi and Rahane: Key stats

Double tons from Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal lit up the 1st quarter-final against the North East Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2022. Rahane, who is captaining the West Zone, clobbered a 207* off 264 deliveries. Meanwhile, Jaiswal cracked his maiden double ton in FC cricket (228). The pair fetched a 333-run stand to pile 590/2d on Day 2 in Chennai. Here's more.

Match How has the match panned out?

West Zone thrashed North East Zone left, right, and center to compile 590/2d. Opener Prithvi Shaw set the stage ablaze with a 121-ball 113, hitting 11 fours and five sixes. He fetched a 206-run opening partnership with Jaiswal before Rahane took over the scoring reins. In response, North East Zone have lost four wickets, with left-armer Jaydev Unadkat claiming a three-fer.

Return Rahane returns with a bang!

Earlier, Rahane was ruled out of IPL 2022 with a hamstring injury. The injury denied him a chance to board the flight for the Edgbaston Test, which India lost by seven wickets. Nonetheless, the Mumbaikar looked in sublime touch as he hit 18 fours and six sixes to tally a brisk 264-ball 207*, knocking on the doors of the Indian selectors.

Performance Rahane averaged 22.67 in South Africa

Rahane had abysmal returns in his last five Test series. The middle-order batter averaged a mere 22.67 across three Tests in South Africa. He was omitted for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in March. Cheteshwar Pujara too was dropped for the Sri Lanka series. However, he is enjoying a rip-roaring form in County cricket. Rahane would want to follow a similar route.

Jaiswal Jaiswal floors the North East Zone

Jaiswal showed no mercy as he raced to a 321-ball 228, belting 22 fours and three sixes. The southpaw notched his maiden double hundred in FC cricket. He already owns a double ton in List A, having slammed a 154-ball 203 deliveries as a 17-year-old against Jharkhand in 2019. He remains the youngest Indian cricketer to slam a double ton in List A cricket.

Numbers 37 hundreds for Rahane in FC cricket

Rahane's mind-boggling innings has raced him past 12,000 runs (12,188) across 168 matches in FC cricket. He now owns 37 hundreds and 53 fifties. Jaiswal now holds 746 runs across five FC duels. He has smashed four hundreds and a fifty, averaging 70-plus. Meanwhile, Shaw has steered to 2,882 runs in 35 FC matches. He has notched 10 tons and 13 fifties.

Information Who won the 2019 Duleep Trophy final?

In the 2019 Duleep Trophy final, India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs. Abhimanyu Easwaran, who scored a scintillating 153, was adjudged the Player of the Match. Akshay Wakhare took a five-for in just 5.5 overs.